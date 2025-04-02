'What farmers were told just wasn't true' - Farming Minister grilled on SFI scheme

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) abruptly ended the programme last month, which pays farmers for “public goods” such as insecticide-free farming, wildflower strips and managing hedgerows.

This was despite online applications saying there would be six weeks’ notice.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner and senior Defra officials were grilled by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee of MPs yesterday on SFI, changes to inheritance tax and foot and mouth biosecurity.

Chair Alistair Carmichael asked Mr Zeichner and the senior civil servants why the six-week warning was not given to farmers, some of whom missed their applications by 48 hours.

Defra director of farming Janet Hughes said: “There was a choice to be made about how to ensure the maximum number of applicants could get fair access to the scheme.

“The choice ministers made was to continue to allow people to apply naturally and close it when the funding had exhausted.”

When Mr Carmichael responded by saying “so what farmers were told just wasn’t true then”, neither the minister nor the officials responded.

The chair was left furious when, after further questioning from another MP, Ms Hughes said: “It’s probably not helpful for us to comment on the specifics of individual cases and concerns.”

Mr Carmichael hit back with: “If you don’t comment on things, how can we understand what’s been done?”

Ms Hughes replied: “My best explanation for the committee was the decision was made to close the scheme when the funding had expired.”

Eventually, Mr Zeichner weighed in: “I do not underestimate how difficult change is, this is a very big transition from one system to another.

“I do think it is fair to point out that it was known that this change was being undertaken, and for those that were advising people they perhaps should have been more aware of that system change.”

Shadow Farming Minister Robbie Moore told The Yorkshire Post that the response was “simply stunning”.

The Keighley and Ilkley MP accused Mr Zeichner of passing “the buck onto his official, who was clear in her response it was the minister’s own decision”.