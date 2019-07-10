Great Yorkshire Show: NFU demands overhaul of trading rules

Farmers need a complete review of Britain’s “unique” and “unsustainable” competition system to be carried out by the Treasury within the next 12 months, the NFU president, Minette Batters, has said.

Citing the abortive merger between Asda and Sainsbury’s as an example of the supermarket system working against farmers’ interests, Ms Batters said the Government had allowed a “totally unique retailer monopoly to exist”, and that reform could not be left to Defra alone.

'Red Sheperdhess' Hannah Jackson

She told NFU members at a breakfast seminar at the Great Yorkshire Show: “There has got to be a complete review of the competition framework. It has to be done by the Treasury, it has to be serious and it has to be done in 12 months.”

She added: “We are selling milk and strawberries for the same price as 25 years ago. That is not sustainable.

“It’s not the fault of the retailers. But we have the most unique system here in the UK.”

She said the blocking by the competition watchdog this week of the merger of the two supermarket giants had reinforced Tesco’s dominance in the market.

“We had concerns about it going to ahead, and what it would have done to suppliers. But we also have concerns that it didn’t go ahead because you’re now left with Tesco at the very top and no hope of anybody else getting close,” Ms Batters said.

The seminar also heard from Hannah Jackson, the 26-year-old farmer from the Wirral, who markets herself on social media as the “Red Shepherdess” and who advocates communicating with the public on not only major issues but on day-to-day farming life.

She said: “We can’t expect the British public to back us if they can’t empathise with us.

“We’re good at supporting ourselves when we’re attacked by certain people and activists. But as an industry we need to push in a more consistent, positive way.”