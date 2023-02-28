News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Best Yorkshire schools: 20 best secondary schools in Yorkshire with Ofsted ‘outstanding’ ratings and highest grades

Ofsted and Snobe have rated all of 516 secondary schools in Yorkshire and the Humber - and these were the best of them in the region.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
2 minutes ago

There are a total of 516 secondary schools in Yorkshire and the Humber that are attended by 364,917 students for the school year 2023. According to school data website Snobe, 8.74 per cent of pupils attending Yorkshire and the Humber schools pass in reading, writing and maths compared with the England average of 9.93 per cent.

More than a quarter (26.09 per cent) of pupils achieved grade five or above in English and maths GCSEs, making it higher than England’s overall average of 25.67 per cent. The top rated only girls’ secondary schools in Yorkshire are Bradford Girls’ Grammar School, Beverley High School and Batley Girls High School, while the top rated only boys’ secondary schools in Yorkshire are Upper Batley High School, Beverley Grammar School and Ermysted’s Grammar School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With Secondary School Allocation Day coming up, we have listed Ofsted’s top 20 secondary schools rated ‘outstanding’. The ratings are based on a combination of Ofsted and Snobe’s overall grades for each school.

Most Popular
Pupils walk along a school corridor. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)
Pupils walk along a school corridor. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)
Pupils walk along a school corridor. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Best secondary schools in Yorkshire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1 - Dixons Trinity Academy, Bradford (Snobe’s graded it an A+)

2 - Dixons Kings Academy, Bradford (A+)

3 - Huntington School, York (A)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

4 - Trinity Academy, Halifax (A)

5 - Allerton High School, Leeds (A)

6 - Dixons City Academy, Bradford (A)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

7 - Roundhay School, Leeds (A)

8 - XP School, Doncaster (A)

9 - All Saints RC School, York (A)

10 - Tollbar Academy, North East Lincolnshire (A)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

11 - St. Mary's Menston, a Catholic Voluntary Academy, Leeds (A)

12 - Ilkley Grammar School, Bradford (A)

13 - Silverdale School, Sheffield (A)

14 - Hungerhill School, Doncaster (A)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

15 - South Hunsley School and Sixth Form College, Welton (A)

16 - Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, Sheffield (A)

17 - The Farnley Academy, Leeds (A)

18 - The Morley Academy, Leeds (A)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

19 - The Ruth Gorse Academy, Leeds (A)

20 - Garforth Academy (A)

YorkshireOfstedHumberLeedsBradfordGCSEs