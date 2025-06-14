A 37-storey student accommodation block will add to the city’s growing skyline after councillors agreed to planning permission.

More than 1,000 teenagers will be housed in the development at the city’s Merrion Centre.

Developer Town Centre Securities sought permission for a 400-ft tower block and conversion of part of the centre, vacant Wade House.

The scheme will create apartments for students attending nearby universities, along with work spaces, a roof terrace and karaoke room.

Leeds City Council’s city plans panel agreed to grant planning permission.

A planning report said a public consultation drew positive and negative public comments.

One said: “The development makes great use of the derelict building that is currently occupying the Merrion Centre.”

But another wrote: “This is a commercial solution that aims to put as many people in as little space as possible.”

Leeds Civic Trust said it supported parts of the scheme but objected to its visual impact on nearby listed buildings and the City Centre Conservation Area.

Plans for the scheme, close to the University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University and the city’s Art University, were revised since first being proposed in 2022.

Panel member Asghar Khan, Labour Burmantofts and Richmond Hill councillor, welcomed the scheme but was concerned about growing levels of city centre student accommodation.

He said: “I’m not against any student accommodation. But I don’t want to see the city centre becoming a ghost town when students go back home during summer holidays.

“However I do think this is a remarkable development.”

The application was recommended for approval by council planning officers.

The planning report said: “The development would have an acceptable impact upon highway and pedestrian safety and provide sustainable transport choices.”

The panel’s decision means final approval is delegated to the city’s chief planning officer, subject to legal agreements.