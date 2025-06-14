One of Yorkshire’s top private schools has announced it will be closing down at the end of the school years due to financial pressures.

Queen Margaret’s School for Girls, based in Escrick, York, was founded in 1901 but has said it will close its doors at the end of the summer term on July 5.

A statement from the board of directors said it has been “unable to withstand mounting financial pressures” following the introduction of VAT on school fees.

The decision means Yorkshire will lose two of its most prestigious private schools in the space of a few days with Fulneck School - which dates back to 1753 - set to close on July 8.

Terry Burt, Chair of the Board of Governors at Queen Margaret’s, issued a heartfelt statement on Friday (Jun 13) which said the spirit and values of the school will continue to live on through its former pupils.

He also revealed the school had considered a possible merger or sale of the school, but these came to nothing.

In the statement, which you can read in full below, he said: “Despite the tireless efforts of the school and the board we, like many independent schools, have been unable to withstand mounting financial pressures following the introduction of VAT on school fees, increased national insurance and pension contributions, the removal of charitable-status business rates relief, and rising costs for the upkeep and operation of our estate.

“While we experienced strong student enquiry levels during the autumn, these declined sharply in early 2025 following the implementation of VAT. We have continued to monitor developments closely and kept our forecasts under constant review.

“Unfortunately, our enrolment for September 2025 is below the viable level required to keep the school open beyond the current academic year. This, taken together with our efforts to secure fresh investment proving unsuccessful, means we have been left with no alternative but to close the school.”

Facilities at the school, which ran a shuttle bus between York and Pocklington to the site in Escrick Park, included a theatre, art studios, sports pitches and an on-site riding school.

Earlier this year, it announced it would accept year six pupils from September.

The news of its closure came on the same day a group of pupils, parents and headteachers lost a legal challenge over the imposition of VAT on school fees.

The Christian claimants, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, brought legal action against the Treasury claiming the policy discriminated against them and was incompatible with human rights law.

They have said they plan to appeal the decision.

Queen Margaret’s School for Girls’ statement in full:

