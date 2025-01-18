A primary school has come under threat of closure for the second time in three years.

Leeds City Council has launched a consultation on the future of Queensway Primary School in Yeadon. A funding shortfall, along with a fall in the numbers of primary-age children in the area, were among reasons for the possible closure, the council said.

They said the Department for Education had also been unable to find an academy trust to sponsor the school on Coppice Wood Avenue.

Closure of the school was first proposed in September 2022, but abandoned just weeks later after a backlash from parents.

A council spokesperson said: “Crucially, the school faces an increasingly challenging budget position and there are very low numbers of five-year-olds living in the area, putting the school’s long-term sustainability is at risk.”

News of the latest possible closure was revealed at a full council meeting on Wednesday (January 15) by Conservative councillor Ryan Stephenson.

In a debate on housing, the Harewood member said more housebuilding in the city meant school places were needed.

Coun Stephenson said: “It’s all very well building new houses but we need new infrastructure to go with them.”

The council spokesperson said: “In trying to manage this issue as sensitively as possible, our intention was to notify parents, carers and staff on Wednesday afternoon before then sharing this information more widely.”

Queensway Primary was given an “inadequate” rating by Ofsted in June 2022.

In February last year Ofsted said improvements had been made but there were still “serious weaknesses.”

The council said a three-week consultation would run from January 20-February 9.

The spokesperson said: “We fully recognise the tireless work of everyone involved with Queensway Primary School community to improve its position, so we understand that this news will be disappointing.