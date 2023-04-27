Teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) will hold strike action one day next week and as a result schools and colleges will be fully or partially closed that day. This action is part of the campaign to win a fully funded, above inflation pay rise.

This follows a pay and funding offer from the government that was unanimously rejected by 98 per cent of NEU members on a 66 per cent turnout. Other education unions also held votes and received similar results from memberships.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan was informed of the NEU’s stance in writing on April 3, 2023. Joint General Secretaries of the NEU, Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, said: “Gillian Keegan is failing to address the multiple problems damaging our children’s education - around teacher recruitment and retention problems, and inadequate school funding. She has been told by the profession - and a significant majority of the profession - that her pay and funding offer is not good enough.

Pupils walk between classrooms. (Pic credit: Anthony Devlin / Getty Images)

“Her response has been to deny the way the wind is blowing. She is refusing to return to the negotiating table. It is this inaction, this silence which has left NEU teacher members in England’s schools and sixth form colleges to reluctantly take two more days of national strike action in the coming week.

“The NEU regrets any disruption to education, and has put in place measures to ensure GCSE and A-Level students have a full program on those days, but what parents know is the disruption to education on a daily basis. This is the result of government policy on pay, on workload, on funding, and its serial neglect of a recruitment and retention crisis.

“Pupils are now regularly taught by staff who do not specialise in the subject they are asked to teach, or by a series of different teachers for the same subject across a year. Schools are cutting subjects and facilities in order to make ends meet, reducing opportunities for young people. Support staff posts are disappointing, leading to less one-to-one time.

“Despite our efforts, this government has shown no understanding of just how serious the situation is in our schools and colleges. The pay and funding offer has only served to unite the whole profession against the government. That is why other education unions are moving to ballot.

“This coming week, NEU members are acting to make the government see sense and improve its offer to teachers.”

Primary schools closed in York next week ahead of NEU strikes

(Tuesday, May 2)

Archbishop of York’s Church of England Junior School (partial closure)

Bishopthorpe Infant School (partial closure)

Clifton Green Primary School (full closure)

Copmanthorpe Primary School (partial closure)

Dringhouses Primary School (partial closure)

Dunnington CofE Primary School (partial closure)

Fishergate Primary School (full closure)

Hob Moor Primary School (partial closure)

Huntington Primary Academy (partial closure)

Knavesmire Primary School (partial closure)

Lakeside Primary School (partial closure)

Lord Deramore’s Primary School (partial closure)

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Roman Catholic Primary School (partial closure)

Osbaldwick Primary School (partial closure)

Poppleton Road Primary School (partial closure)

Poppleton Ousebank Primary School (partial closure)

Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy (partial closure)

St Aelred’s Roman Catholic Primary School (partial closure)

St George’s Roman Catholic Primary School (partial closure)

St Lawrence’s CofE Primary School (partial closure)

St Oswald’s CofE Primary School (to be confirmed)

St Paul’s CofE Primary School (partial closure)

Scarcroft Primary School (partial closure)

Stockton on the Forest Primary School (partial closure)

Tang Hall Primary School (partial closure)

Yearsley Grove Primary School (full closure)

Westfield Primary Community School (partial closure)

Wigginton Primary School (partial closure)

Wheldrake with Thorganby CofE Primary School (partial closure)

Woodthorpe Primary School (partial closure)

Secondary schools closed in York next week

(Tuesday, May 2)

All Saints Roman Catholic School (partial closure)

Archbishop Holgate’s Church of England School (partial closure)

Fulford School (partial closure)

Huntington School (partial closure)

Joseph Rowntree School (partial closure)

Manor CofE Academy (partial closure)

Millthorpe School (partial closure)

Vale of York Academy (partial closure)