When are the school holidays in 2020? Yorkshire term dates for spring, summer and autumn

Knowing when the kids are going to be off can make things a lot easier down the line.

Here are the approved school calendars for 2020 in each district.

Even the most devoted students cant wait for the school holidays. Picture: Shutterstock

Barnsley

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Monday 20 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Tuesday 1 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Barnsley council website.

Bradford

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Wednesday 19 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Monday 20 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Monday 7 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Wednesday 28 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Bradford council website.

Calderdale

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Monday 20 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Monday 7 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Calderdale council website

Wakefield

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Monday 20 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Monday 7 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Wakefield council website

York

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Monday 20 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Monday 7 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the York council website

Doncaster

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Monday 20 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Monday 7 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Doncaster council website

East Riding

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Monday 20 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Monday 7 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the East Riding council website

Hull

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Monday 20 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Monday 7 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Hull council website

Kirklees

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Monday 20 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Monday 7 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Kirklees council website

Leeds

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Monday 20 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Monday 7 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Leeds council website

North Lincolnshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Tuesday 21 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 17 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Thursday 3 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Thursday 17 December 2020

For more information, visit the North Lincolnshire website

North East Lincolnshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Monday 4 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Tuesday 21 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Thursday 3 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the North East Lincolnshire council website

North Yorkshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Monday 20 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Monday 7 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the North Yorkshire council website

Rotherham

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends –Tuesday 21 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts -Tuesday 1 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Rotherham council website

Sheffield

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 27 March 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Tuesday 14 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends –Tuesday 21 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts -Tuesday 1 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Sheffield council website