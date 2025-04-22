Yorkshire woman gains her third degree aged 79 - and sets sights on PhD

A pensioner proved age is just a number after bagging her third degree aged 79.

Former sub-post mistress Pat Wetherell landed her latest degree in History recently and celebrated with family and friends.

The mother-of-two, from Charltons, near Guisborough in North Yorkshire, ticked off her first degree, an Open Degree in Humanities and Understanding Society, in the 70s.

After starting her own business, a sub-post office and general store, she embarked on a history degree at a brick university when she became intrigued in Charlton's mining history.

Most recently she's completed a masters degree in history with the Open University after being inspired by her great niece Danielle and son Gary achieving Masters qualifications.

Pat, whose husband Ivan earned a degree in Maths in the 1970s, said: "When the children were in bed on an evening, my husband and I sat, one at each end of the table, with our books out. Those were the days.

"Both my husband and I felt that we had missed out educationally and we jumped at the chance of taking a degree and never regretted it.”

Ivan and Pat Wetherell on their wedding day | Open University / SWNS

She added: “I became interested in the stories related by the ex-miners and their wives, which led to my interest in local history. I collected memorabilia and taped interviews.”

The pensioner celebrated with family members at her graduation ceremony in Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall recently after earning her masters degree.

Now the 79-year-old has set her sights on a PhD in time for her 80th birthday but reckons she'll call it a day afterwards.