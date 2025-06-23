BMA calls for new independent medical regulator

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Philip Banfield, chairman of council at the BMA, is expected to warn that the General Medical Council (GMC), the current regulator for doctors and some other medical professionals, has become an “abject failure” in his speech at the doctors’ union’s annual meeting in Liverpool today.

He will say it is time for, ‘an independent regulator that once again commands the confidence of the profession.’

The professional body for doctors has long criticised the watchdog over its use of the term “medical professionals” to describe all those it regulates – doctors as well as physician associates (PAs) and anaesthesia associates (AAs) – arguing that this blurs the lines between doctors and non-doctors.

PAs are graduates – usually with a health or life sciences degree – who have undertaken two years of postgraduate training and support the work of doctors, while AAs work as part of the anaesthesia and wider surgical team.

In April, the BMA lost its High Court challenge over the medical regulator’s approach towards associate professions, after which the GMC said it was pleased the court had recognised its single set of standards for all three professions as “logical and lawful”.

The resident doctors in England are set to vote for strike action over pay, following months of dispute with the Government. | Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publis

But the dispute has continued, with Professor Banfield expected to say today that the GMC’s approach to regulating PAs has led to an “incessant and unsafe blurring of professional boundaries that threaten the very foundations of practising medicine, what it means to be a doctor”.

The union will call for a new medical regulator which regulates doctors alone, and has a statutory duty to protect the public.

Professor Banfield will say doctors and patients need a regulator that “protects patients, treats doctors fairly … and puts them at the heart of its decision-making and supports high quality medical education across a whole career”.

The BMA said it surveyed more than 1,400 doctors, of whom 82.2 per cent would support the creation of a new watchdog solely focused on doctors.

It also found that more than 60 per cent of doctors think that the GMC is failing to keep patients safe and fulfil its primary function of protecting the public.

Professor Banfield is also set to urge the Government to address doctor unemployment levels in its upcoming 10-year plan for the NHS, and warn Health Secretary Wes Streeting that resident doctors being balloted on strike action want pay deals to be honoured.

He will say Mr Streeting “must pay the cost for the medical expertise [he] needs, because it costs infinitely more not to”.

The BMA chief is also expected to discuss the Association’s position of neutrality on assisted dying and its work to help bring in the ban on single-use vapes.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: “This Government is committed to working hand-in-hand with doctors and healthcare professionals to deliver the reform our NHS needs.

