York

It is understood that the number of cases is low.

Health bosses are urging people to continue following the guidance to wear face masks, wash hands regularly and maintain social distancing.

Scientists are keeping a close eye on the spread of the Indian variant across the UK, but there are currently no signs that infection is leading to rising hospital admissions, experts have said.