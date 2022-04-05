The family of Jasper Cook said he was a fit and healthy boy who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, January 18, after he had come home from school feeling unwell.

An inquest into his death, opened at Bradford Coroner’s Court today, heard he began vomiting and suffering from abdominal pain two days later.

His condition deteriorated and paramedics were called to his home in Birkenshaw on January 20, after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Jasper Cook's heartbroken mum Kim, 39, said there were no warning signs that the fit and healthy boy would pass away so soon after catching the viral disease.

The schoolboy was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary via ambulance and CPR was attempted, but he was pronounced at 7.10am the following day.

No cause of death was recorded at the inquest, which has been adjourned until August 23.

Speaking shortly after his death, Jasper’s mother Kim Cook said: “He was funny, cheeky, all he wanted was cuddles. He loved snuggles. He was a Lego fanatic.

"He was a big supporter of Formula 1 and Lewis Hamilton, we spent lots of time snuggled on the sofa watching F1 and also Watford FC due to Granpa being a lifelong supporter."

"Everybody said his smile lit up the room. He was gorgeous. It’s devastating.”

She added: "We would not wish this on our worst enemy, on anybody, it’s like a living nightmare.