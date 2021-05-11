Katy Goodwin, aged 25, of Fitzalan Road, Handsworth, was found dead at her friend's house on Southgrove Road in Broomhall on December 6 last year. The cause of death was determined as hanging.

At an inquest into her death at Sheffield Coroners’ Court, the court heard how Katy had sought help for mental health difficulties in the weeks before she died.

A recent break-up with her long term boyfriend had left her living alone for the first time in her life during last year’s extended coronavirus lockdown.

Katy Goodwin was found dead at her friend's house in Sheffield last year

She had sought help from the mental health services and was prescribed antidepressants but found these difficult to cope with.

She had also attended A+E for her mood in late November, had called the crisis team for further help and was due to attend another mental health appointment at the time she died.

A psychiatrist determined she had been suffering from mixed anxiety and depressive disorder.

Katy’s parents who were both present in court said her independence meant she hid things from them and as a result they had no idea her problems had got so bad.

Dad Steven said: “We were proud as owt of her. She was the perfect daughter. She had so many good friends who are all devastated. It is just a tragic loss for us.”

And mum Joanne said: “You would never have thought she would have done this. She had everything to live for. I just wish someone could have told us. She didn’t want to die.”

Assistant coroner Katy Dickinson decided not to record a conclusion suicide due to the particular circumstances of Katy’s death.

She said the lack of a note, the fact that Katy had sought help on numerous previous occasions and was with someone at the time she died meant a conclusion of misadventure was more appropriate.

These factors led her to believe that her actions may have been an ‘expression of distress’ rather than something done with the intention of ending her life, she added.