York Hospital Cancer Centre welcomes funding boost

A Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at York Hospital has received a £50,000 donation from the foundation of a local housebuilder. The Persimmon Foundation, linked to York-based housebuilder Persimmon Homes has made the donation to support a new £2.1 million ‘gold standard’ cancer support centre.

Based at York Hospital, the project is being delivered by a partnership between Macmillan Cancer Support and York & Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The estimated £2.1m project will see the redevelopment of the hospital’s current Cancer Care Centre and will be open to people affected by cancer across the region.

It will be operated by the existing Cancer Health & Wellbeing Support Service and will provide information and support on a range of issues, from coping with treatment and care, to getting financial support.

Representatives of Macmillan, the Persimmon Foundation and York Hospital at the cancer support centre at York Hospital.

Steven McIntosh, Chief Partnerships Officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Demand for our support services has increased significantly, and the current space is not fit to enable the staff to deliver the high-quality service that local people deserve.

“This significant redevelopment of the hospital’s existing cancer care centre is urgently needed to support those affected by cancer in York and the surrounding areas.

“On behalf of all those who will use these vital services, a big thank you to the Persimmon Foundation for supporting this project.”

Tracy Davison, Trustee of the Persimmon Charitable Foundation, said: “It was moving to see first-hand the care and support offered by Macmillan Cancer Support in York Hospital.