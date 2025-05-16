Douglas C47 Dakota in Yorkshire: When will the iconic RAF WW2 plane fly over Ripon during Tractor Fest 2025 to celebrate 80th anniversary of VE Day?
A wartime transport aircraft will help commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day at this year’s Tractor Fest which takes place at Newby Hall, Ripon from Saturday, June 7 to Sunday, June 8, 2025.
The Douglas C47 Dakota is a military transport aircraft and is part of the Royal Air Force (RAF) Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF). It was created from the civilian Douglas DC-3 airliner.
It was used often by the Allies during the Second World War and during the war the C47 was used for troop transport, cargo, for towing gliders and military cargo parachute drops. It played a crucial role in dropping paratroops on the eve of D-Day, as well as missions to evacuate casualties and resupply forces.
The BBMF retains and preserves the artefacts of the UK’s national heritage to commemorate those who served during the war.
It operates from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, which is home to five Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, a C47 Dakota, and two Chipmunk aircraft for training.
The Douglas C47 Dakota will fly over the show on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The time has not yet been confirmed.
Chair of the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), Kevin Watson, said: “We are honoured to be hosting the BBMF flypast again this year as part of Tractor Fest and the wider VE Day commemorations.
“It’s a magnificent spectacle and makes the weekend even more special for visitors.”
Other highlights this year are two celebrations; 100 years of the American Caterpillar brand and 80 years of the Fordson E27N tractor. Caterpillar is well known for its bright yellow heavy machinery including excavators, trucks and bulldozers used in construction, mining and engineering.
At Tractor Fest there will be a variety of entertainment, crafts, food and drink and admission includes access to Newby’s gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.
Adult tickets cost £18, child tickets cost £15, a family ticket (two adults and two children) is £54 and tickets are free for under 4s.