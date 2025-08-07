Goldsborough Hall: History of Yorkshire house that dates back to the 1500s and was once home to Princess Mary
Goldsborough Hall is a Jacobean stately home located in the village of Goldsborough and is a member of the Historic Houses Association.
Its rich history spans 427 years and was originally built for Sir Richard Hutton after he acquired the Goldsborough estate in 1598.
The original building remains and is now a hotel and restaurant after it was saved in 2005 by the Oglesby family who own it now.
History of Goldsborough Hall
The house took seven years to build for Sir Richard Hutton, a lawyer who became High Sheriff of Yorkshire in 1623.
Following his death in 1639, the hall was passed on to his son, who was also called Sir Richard Hutton.
Oliver Cromwell and his army forcibly occupied the house during the Civil War in 1644 and the younger Sir Richard Hutton fought the battle of Marston Moor that same year. He was killed at Sherburn-in-Elmet a year later.
The hall was passed over to the Wharton family when Sir Richard’s daughter, Elizabeth, married the Hon Philip Wharton, the nephew of the 4th Baron Wharton.
Daniel Lascelles acquired the hall in around 1760 and under his ownership, the house was remodelled by John Carr and Robert Adam while they built Harewood House.
After he died, the hall became part of Harewood estate and remained in the Lascelles family for 200 years, being used as Dower House, the heirs-in-waiting house, and a hunting lodge.
In the late 1800s, the hall was rented out to Sir Andrew Fairbairn, a Liberal MP, while he was building his country house at Askham Grange.
Mary, Princess Royal and Countess of Harewood married Viscount Lascelles, Henry Lascelles, in 1922 and they moved into the hall. The King and Queen visited their daughter and grandchildren many times during the 1920s.
Oatlands School in Harrogate, now the site of St Aidan’s School, was stationed at Goldsborough Hall during the Second World War.
The Boyer family were the owners of the school and bought the house from the Harewood estate in 1951. The entire village was sold at an auction a year later, which marked the end of 1,000 years of the estate village.
The school closed in 1966 and it was passed over to the Hanson family as well as the land, returning the hall to a private house. They owned the house and estate until 1977 when they sold it to a Leeds-based developer, West and Sons, due to ill health.
Russell Stansfield Smith bought the hall in 1979 and lived in the house before converting it into a 60-resident, 40-bedroom nursing home which opened to the public in 1983.
It remained a nursing home until 2003 when it was closed and subsequently advertised for sale. It was then bought by the Oglesby family who converted it back to a private family home in 2005.
Following major renovation and restoration, the hall serves as a guest accommodation with 16 bedrooms and suites. An orangery was built in 2016 where private weddings, corporate functions and events are held.
