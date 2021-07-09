Largest collection of King Richard III treasures ever assembled to go on display in York thanks to loan of portrait

Lucy Creighton with the portrait of Richard III

Richard, whose previously unknown burial site was sensationally discovered beneath a Leicester car park in 2012, has strong links to Yorkshire having been raised at Middleham Castle and later being awarded the lordships of Richmond and Sheriff Hutton. He was the last king from the House of York and his defeat in battle marked the end of the Middle Ages. He also ran the Council of the North when it was based in York, a city considered his stronghold.

A 16th-century painting of Richard by an unknown artist has been loaned by the National Portrait Gallery to the Yorkshire Museum in York, where it will now go on display alongside other items associated with his life and reign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These include the Middleham Jewel, the Ryther Hoard - which includes coins minted during his rule - and a boar badge found in Stillingfleet thought to have been worn by one of his supporters.

The portrait will be on show until October 31.

The museum's creator of archaeology Lucy Creighton said: “King Richard III was the last king of the House of York and he remains a well-loved figure in the city.

“It is fantastic to be working with the National Portrait Gallery on this project as it provides a rare opportunity to showcase this iconic piece of fine art alongside the Yorkshire Museum’s collections which includes one of the finest group of objects associated with Richard III in the country.