Meet the Yorkshire woman crafting dozens of Christmas wreaths this festive season

Binding loops from straw, under a twinkling ribbon of festoon lights, Laura Dales might have stepped straight from a nativity scene.

But to the 34-year-old, from Scholes and Barwick in West Yorkshire, there is some art to the crafting of her Christmas wreaths.

She has made simply scores since September, under the watchful eye of black beauty Blossom and her stable friends, for sale at festive fairs and events.

There are traditional slices of oranges and lemons, nestled in twists of straw, with bits of green foliage topped off with ribbons and bows.

This is a Christmas tradition that has only grown in popularity over recent years, she said, as more and more people take part in the workshops she also holds.

"It's nice to have everybody get together," she said. "They come away with something they like.

"And they are really popular, people enjoy creating something themselves.

"Also it's that idea of getting together with friends. We're all so busy at this time of year," she added.

"To take that time out to do something special is quite nice as well."

Ms Dales, who works in accounts by day, began crafting wreaths for sale at events and fairs some years ago. Then she began workshops to teach others have to make beautiful wreaths, at people's homes or village halls and pubs.

The run-up to Christmas can be the busiest time of year for the artist. She begins wreath making from September, in a corner of the stables on her uncle's family farm at Barwick-in-Elmet.

Watching from the stalls are three ponies, Blossom, Cherry and Lily. She forages for leaves, with spruce from Fir Tree Farm in Harrogate as cuts of excess from its Christmas trees.

"Lots of people use moss but we have an abundance of straw," she said. "I sit and bind them together, and I forage for foliage as much as I can.

"Traditionally, it's drying out all the oranges and apples, collecting pine cones. Then ribbons and ties to make it a little bit nicer.

"It's a celebration of Christmas," she added. "I like to be creative. And most of them are quite unique - people like things that are a bit different, they don't all want the same."

Ms Dales estimates she will have made close to 100 wreaths this year. Each one can take 45 minutes to craft. But storms haven't been good for business.

This year has been a difficult one for many independent makers, with many craft fairs and events cancelled last weekend in heavy rains and winds. Now she is to return to Lotherton Hall this weekend, in the hope that the last of her carefully wrought wreaths can find new homes before Christmas. She can also be found on Facebook at Laura Ann Designs.

There is nothing quite like the feeling when someone chooses something you've made, she said, to adorn their door this Christmas time.