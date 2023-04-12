A mysterious hoard of over 1,000 Roman silver coins found buried in a Yorkshire field is to go on display after Doncaster Council bought them all.

The Norton Hoard was discovered by an amateur metal detectorist in a field near the village of Norton, north of Doncaster, during the Coil to the Soil rally event in 2018 and donated to the British Museum as treasure.

One of the largest coin hoards ever found in Yorkshire, it was deliberately placed in a ceramic pot for unknown reasons in around 230AD, and the currency carries the images of 18 different Roman emperors, including Hadrian and Nero.

Its location has also puzzled archaeologists, as the area was sparsely populated at the time and the nearest city, York, was over 20 miles away.

Some of the Roman coins from the Norton Hoard

The earliest coin, minted in the reign of Mark Antony, dates back to 32BC. One bears the head of Septimius Severus, who moved from North Africa to York while leading Roman campaigns against the Scots.

Heritage Doncaster acquired the coins through funding from the Arts Council, the Friends of Doncaster Museum and a private donation. The hoard was recorded as part of the Portable Antiquities Scheme, which registers treasure found by members of the public and gives museums the opportunity to purchase it.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: "What an incredible find. This hoard of Roman coins provides a glimpse into the history of Britain from 1,800 years ago.

