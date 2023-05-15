All Sections
RAF planes in Yorkshire: Exact dates and times the Battle of Britain Memorial Flights will take place during Haworth 1940s Weekend and Sheffield

This year marks 81 years since the Dambusters raids took place during the Second World War and to commemorate the event, RAF planes will be flying over Yorkshire this weekend - here are the dates and times.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 15th May 2023, 06:00 BST

The Dambusters raids, also known as Operation Chastise, were carried out on May 16 and 17, 1943 by 617 Squadron RAF Bomber Command. It is believed that Yorkshire air crews played a significant role in the Second World War, as RAF Bawtry was used as a bomber command centre.

RAF Finningley and RAF Lindholme were also used for military attacks in Europe. As part of its anniversary, Battle of Britain Memorial Flights (BBMF) will be held at various festivals, fairs, village fetes, steam fairs, car shows, museums and more across the country.

One of these events will be the Haworth 1940s Weekend, a vintage themed event where guests can dress up in costumes celebrating the 40s in Britain. A Spitfire is expected to fly over the village that birthed the famous Bronte sisters.

Secret Spitfires Memorial. (Pic credit: Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)Secret Spitfires Memorial. (Pic credit: Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)
Secret Spitfires Memorial. (Pic credit: Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)

The Lancaster Bomber was seen flying over parts of West Yorkshire on Saturday, May 13, 2023 as part of the ‘Lily Day’ events at Golcar, near Huddersfield.

The RAF plane was also seen by people in South Yorkshire and neighbouring West Yorkshire areas.

Schedule of RAF flypasts in Yorkshire

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Haworth, West Yorkshire - a Spitfire will fly over the village between 1.58pm and 2.28pm

Sheffield, South Yorkshire - A BBMF flypast will take place over the city between 12.25pm and 12.55pm - the type of plane is yet to be announced

