A vacant York working men’s club next to Dick Turpin’s grave is set to be demolished to make way for an apartment block following the approval of a planning application.

Plans from Oakgate City Living Ltd are set to see the Tramways Club, in Mill Street, torn down and replaced with a block of 35 apartments on the site.

The developer stated in their application that it would provide much-needed homes ranging from one to three bedrooms in one of York’s most sustainable locations.

But objections have been lodged including from local councillors and York Central MP Rachael Maskell, who raised concerns about potential harm to the wider area from the development.

An impression showing how apartments planned for Mill Street, York, could look.

Approval of the plans comes after Tramways Club shut in January 2019 following its members’ decision to close it down the previous October.

The brick building on the corner of Mill Street and George Street has stood empty since its closure.

The plans are set to see a brick-fronted apartment block between three and five storeys high built on the site of the former working men’s club.

The block will be made up of 21 one-bed, 12 two-bed and two three-bed apartments, along with cycle and rubbish storage in its basement.

Tramways Social Club, in Mill Street, York

No car parking spaces are included as part of the plans, with the developer stating that residents would instead use bikes, public transport or walk.

Improvements to the neighbouring Rest Gardens, which is home to Dick Turpin’s grave, are also planned including resurfacing paths, improving accessibility and installing new seats.

Plans stated that the development would meet local housing needs and public benefits weighed in its favour.

They stated: “The development will also deliver unique benefits with the proposed works within the gardens and their maintenance in perpetuity.”

But Labour MP Ms Maskell, who raised concerns along with 12 objectors and two petitions, said the development came at the expense of existing residents and the wider area.