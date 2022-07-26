Yorkshire Day is an annual event held to promote the historic region that is God’s Own Country.

It was first celebrated by the Yorkshire Ridings Society in 1975 in Beverley as a ‘protest movement against the local government reorganisation of 1974.

In the midst of the celebrations across Yorkshire, there is a civic gathering of lord mayors, mayors and other civic heads from across the region, organised by the Yorkshire Society.

The Yorkshire Flag is raised at the Cow and Calf Rocks, Ilkley. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

After two years of cancelled celebrations in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions, Yorkshire Day is back.

When is Yorkshire Day 2022?

Every year Yorkshire Day takes place on August 1 and this year the day is held on a Monday.

The day is devoted to showing the world just how proud locals are of Yorkshire and its history.

It’s also the same date the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 was passed during the British Empire in 1834; William Wilberforce, a Yorkshire MP, campaigned for the emancipation.

Which Yorkshire town is hosting Yorkshire Day 2022?

This year the civic celebration will take place in Keighley.