Yorkshire Day 2022 is back after two years of cancelled events due to the Covid-19 pandemic - and it is bigger than ever.

There will be lots to occupy yourself with, including a chance to take part in Yorkshire Pudding and spoon races, making a Yorkshire flag, watching the Makara Morris Dancers and so much more.

Yorkshire Day is normally spent celebrating the region and its vast traditions and cultures that date back centuries.

We have compiled a list of fun events and activities to attend on or around Yorkshire Day this year.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens

On August 1, the venue will host the traditional celebrations, including the chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, councillor John Whittle, reading the Proclamation.

Visitors will also get the opportunity to join in Yorkshire Pudding and spoon races, make a Yorkshire flag, listen to local music by The Assembly Line in The Orangery, watch Makara Morris Dancers and take part in a Rusticus Encounter with the Pirate Captain.

There will also be flat cap flinging, Morris dancing and in the Edwardian kitchen there will be some recipes from the archive to take home with you.

The zoo, the house and the gardens will be open every day with activities including mini golf, outdoor games and putting, as well as the Clock Tower Cafe which will be open for food and drink both inside and outside.

General manager for Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Marie Gascoigne, said: “Yorkshire Day and the whole Summer of Fun are always very popular events, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors all summer long for a great day out.”

The Yorkshire Day celebrations on August 1 will take place from 11am to 3pm. A day pass ticket for an adult cost £9 and a day pass ticket for a child cost £7.

Hetty and Betty Cafe, Whitby

From August 1 to August 7 at 10am every day, Hetty and Betty will be celebrating Yorkshire Day with a very Yorkshire Afternoon Tea.

Options on the menu include delicious Yorkshire ham, Wensleydale cheese, Shepherd’s Purse Yorkshire Blue Cheese, Yorkshire Pork Pie, Yorkshire Pickle, Pickled Onions and Apple - served with rustic bread, a cheese scone with chutney.

The afternoon tea cost £14.95 per person.

Get Set for Yorkshire Day at National Trust’s Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens

From Saturday, July 30 to Monday, August 1, Beningbrough Hall will host an event where visitors can meet a variety of Yorkshire folk.

A range of shops will be available to browse which are stocked with unique products inspired by National Trust places and supplies from local, often small businesses.

Every day a couple of different suppliers will showcase their craftsmanship, skills and even offer free samples.

The event is free and will take place from 11am to 4pm.

Yorkshire Day Festival in Keighley

From Saturday, July 30 to Monday, August 1, Keighley will organise a whole host of fun things to celebrate Yorkshire.

On the Saturday at Keighley Library, The Yorkshire Dialect Society will present talks and conversations celebrating the Yorkshire dialect.

Across the three-day event, there will be workshops, a parade, children’s rides and entertainment, artisan market, games, a community showcase, food and drink and lots more.

Each day, the celebrations will start at 10am and finish at 4pm.

Driffield Yorkshire Day Weekend

This weekend of celebrations will be held on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31, 2022.

A variety of events have been organised for the town including a two-site artisan market of more than 70 stalls of purely Yorkshire crafts and food.

The Driffield Male Voice Choir will be performing on Umbrella Plaza, dialect readings will be held as well as a wide range of water-based events as part of the Driffield Canal Fest organised by the Driffield Navigation Trust.

Mayor of Driffield, Cllr Mark Blakeston, said: “Driffield is the Capital of the Wolds and the perfect place to celebrate our Yorkshire heritage for a whole weekend.

“We are hoping to add to the success of the Wold Rangers Way Walking Festival by attracting both local people and visitors to our amazing town and I urge everyone to save the date.”

Tapton Hall, Sheffield

At Tapton Hall, you can enjoy an afternoon tea to celebrate Yorkshire Day on August 1.

The afternoon tea will be served at 2.30pm and cost £19.95 per person.

Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea with a delicious Yorkshire twist.

Yorkshire Day Celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax

To celebrate Yorkshire Day, local artists will be performing live music in the courtyard on Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1.

August also marks the fifth anniversary of The Piece Hall re-opening in 2017 and The Piece Hall Game Show will return.

The live music on Sunday will take place from 2pm to 7.30pm, the Game Show will take place on Monday, August 1 from 10.30am to 3pm as well as some more live music from 6pm to 9pm.

The event is free.

Local gift cards for eight places in Yorkshire

There will be an exciting offer for Yorkshire Day at these eight places in Yorkshire.

Tourism in Yorkshire is valued at roughly £9 billion, with the region blessed with a variety of visitor attractions and breathtaking landscapes - from York’s cobblestone streets to Scarborough’s stunning beaches.

Barnsley, Bradford, Halifax, Harrogate, Ilkley, Scarborough, Sheffield and York will use their local Town and City Gift Cards to showcase their offerings for residents and visitors. The gift cards can be used just like a debit card with attractions, hotels, shops, leisure centres and more.