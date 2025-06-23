Yorkshire nostalgia: Amazing photos show what Yorkshire looked like in June in the early 20th century

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 23:45 BST
We’ve taken a look back at what Yorkshire looked like in June nearly 100 years ago from divers and to drivers attempting speed records.

During the early 20th century, the month of June wasn’t all beaches and holidays as it was the start of the Second World War.

These are some photos from the early 1900s of Yorkshire basking in the sun in June and preparing for the war.

1. High dive

A high dive into the bathing pool at the South Cliff, Scarborough in June 1917. Photo: A H Robinson / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

2. Restoration of the chantry

William Thickett, the contractor in charge of the restoration of the chantry at Wakefield, at work cleaning one of the gargoyles in June 1939. Photo: Harry Shepherd / Fox Photos / Getty Images

3. Hawker 'Audax' bomber

A gunner seated in a Hawker 'Audax' bomber, during training exercises at the Armament Training Camp, in Catfoss in June 1937. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images

4. Yorkshire farming

A Yorkshire farmer uses a wheelbarrow to transport his children, provisions and a sack of flour from the village shop in June 1936. Photo: J. Smith / Fox Photos / Getty Images

