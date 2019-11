Our photographers visited Remembrance Day services in Leeds, York and Scarborough and we have rounded up some of their most poignant images as the county remembers those who have served in the Armed Forces.

Remembrance service at York Cenotaph on Leeman Road. Picture Tony Johnson jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Remembrance Day in York Remembrance service at York Cenotaph on Leeman Road. Picture Tony Johnson jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Remembrance Day in York Remembrance service at York Cenotaph on Leeman Road. Picture Tony Johnson jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Veterans in York Veterans at the Remembrance Sunday service at York Cenotaph on Leeman Road. Picture Tony Johnson jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more