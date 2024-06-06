Jarrod Bowen says not trying to do too much is the key for him as he faces a nervous wait to see if he will be in the 26-man England squad Gareth Southgate sends to UEFA on Friday night.

If he were just about any other nationality, the former Hull City winger could probably take his place at this summer's European Championship for granted after a season of 20 West Ham United goals and plenty more besides.

But with Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, James Maddison and Cole Palmer all realistic right-wing alternatives, plus the likes of Eberechi Eze and Jack Grealish competing to play on the opposite side, Bowen cannot be sure of making the cut.

It means if he plays in Friday's final pre-tournament friendly against Iceland, followed almost immediately by the deadline for manager Southgate to trim down his 33-man provisional squad, he will do so under pressure. But the 27-year-old says becoming a father has given him a more mature perspective.

Take him on: England's Jarrod Bowen during the International friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina at St James' Park in Newcastle on Monday. Has he done enough to make Gareth Southgate's final squad? (Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Monday (when he started in a friendly against Bosnia Herzegovina) was just about trying to take my opportunity when it comes, not try to do too much and play my own game," says a player yet to experience tournament football after missing the cut for the Qatar World Cup.

"That’s what I’ve done every time I have put a shirt on.

"I just want to come here and play my football, do what I know I can do and have been doing at club level, especially this season.

"For me, it’s trying to play my game to the best of my ability and let everything take care of itself.

Former Hull City man Jarrod Bowen has earned eight England caps so far (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"Every game you play, you learn from it and gain confidence.

"When you are on the training pitch, it’s the time to learn, improve and impress.

"I’ve been in positions before with squads. Now I feel a bit more mature as a player, I’ve had a few more opportunities and gained confidence from it. I take every challenge head on. That’s when I’m at my best, playing with no fear."

It is Bowen's family who help him strike the right balance away from the field in what could be an extremely tense atmosphere this week with so much on the line for the players.

In full flight: Jarrod Bowen scored 20 goals for West Ham United this season (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"Family is the most important thing to me, and of course, it gives you that drive," says a player whose steady upward curve took him from non-league Hereford United to Championship Hull, then on to Premier League West Ham in January 2020.

"From where I’ve come from, to go to a major tournament would be the pinnacle probably.

"My mum, my dad, my brothers, my sisters, everyone - I had my dad and brother at St James' Park on Monday, and Hereford to Newcastle is a long old way.

"When you are away from (training) you speak to your family. I’ve got two little girls that I will FaceTime, (I also) play PlayStation.

"It’s having that balance. Training time is work time, and when it’s down-time, it’s down-time for a reason.

"We’ve got a really good group here. No-one feels that pressure. Everyone looks forward to training every day.

"My girls have just turned one. When you come away you miss them. It’s my first experience with children. It’s difficult not seeing them and my missus’ little one as well.

"When I’m on FaceTime with my missus, they’re all causing carnage - not running, but crawling around the house, and the little one running. Sometimes I’m glad I’m here!

"To FaceTime them during down-time, they recognise you and get excited. It gives you that bit of a buzz because you know what you’ve got back home."

One advantage Bowen has in his fight for a place is that the left-footed right winger has often been used as a centre-forward by the Hammers this season.

It gives Southgate the option of leaving out one of Ollie Watkins or more likely Ivan Toney to accommodate one more of the many talented players he has who like to operate between the forward line and the midfield.

Gordon and Palmer have done the same to good effect for Newcastle United and Chelsea respectively this season.

Bowen, though, has never been asked to do that in any of his eight England appearances and is not expecting that to change any time soon.

"The striking options that we have here are elite," he said.

"You look at Harry (Kane), Ollie and Ivan.

"I know my position. I’ve played out on the wing all my career. Maybe that’s just a club thing, because competition with strikers here is one of the best."