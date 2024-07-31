One Sheffield local proves that 90s cars are truly unforgettable in short film

The '90s comeback has been particularly prevalent in the last few years and this extends to cars, with one Sheffield man reflecting on his love for hot hatches from the era in a short film on YouTube.

With over 200K views, ‘Cars That Made The 90s - Part 3 - Hot Hatch’, by Influx, features Dave Cooper proudly showing off his 1991 Ford Fiesta RS Turbo.

Focusing on the hot hatch craze of the 90s, Mr Cooper discussed his love for his retro ride and cars from the era.

“It were having such a small, little car that you could still get your family in and it was still usable every day - but it was sporty,” he told the short film’s viewers.

“It was a small, compact car that did a bit of everything really.”

“I suppose someone who had a hatchback in the day, obviously when I was younger, I bet they loved it because they could pick family up, drop kids off, do a bit of shopping, go and think ‘right, I want to meet up with the lads, I want to do a bit of driving’.”

The car fanatic also reflected on the sentimental reasons he decided to get his vintage motor.

“I really got into the scene maybe 15 years ago. Ford’s always been something that’s been close to the family,” he revealed.

“I love the RS brand and I love the pedigree going back. There’s something special about a Ford RS Turbo.”

“Back in the day, you’ve got the Renault 5 Turbo, the Peugeot 205 GTI, this (his car), Uno turbos - It were an era that was just special.”

“I get goosebumps talking about it.”

In between cinematic shots of his Fiesta, he continued to speak passionately about what makes his car special.

“Every time I get inside it and drive it, it’s just, I fall in love with it every time. It’s a cool, cool car,” he discussed.

“You get in an old car, you start it up, you feel the vibrations, you feel everything through the steering, you are driving the car, you feel part of the car. “

“It’s like slipping on a pair of trainers.”

He finished with his thoughts about why nostalgia and classic cars are becoming so popular again.

“Going back to the 80s and 90s, there were cars. It were you, put some petrol in and it were a car and you drove and you enjoyed it.”

“I think for me, and this is probably me being me, 80s and 90s were two decades that were super special when you look at all the cars that were produced.”