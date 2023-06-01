Ahead of National Fish and Chips Day, we have taken a look at some of the best mobile eateries selling fish and chips in Yorkshire.

This year will be the seventh National Fish and Chips Day and takes place on June 2 every year. Yorkshire is very popular for its fish and chips - it’s no surprise since this region is home to some of the most beautiful coastal towns of Whitby, Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay, Staithes and many more.

There are plenty of pubs, restaurants, retailers, fishermen and farmers who own local businesses in the region that provide the freshest fish and chips in the country. From the locally sourced food to the natural ingredients coming from the coast, there is no finer destination for the cuisine.

Some of the eateries that offer an extensive menu are mobile and move from place to place.

Traditional dish of Fish and Chips. (Pic credit: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images)

Best mobile fish and chips in Yorkshire with highest Google ratings

Nippy Chippy, Harrogate

It has a rating of five stars on Google.

Address: 82b Ripon Road, Killinghall, Harrogate, HG3 2DH.

Ramsay's Mobile Fish and Chip Van, Askrigg

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google.

Address: Spen Rigg, Askrigg, DL8 3DX.

Mobile Fish & Chips of Pickering

It has a rating of five stars on Google.

Address: 3 Mill Lane, Pickering, YO18 8DJ.

Hooked n Cooked Mobile Fish and Chips Catering Services

It has a rating of three stars on Google.

Address: 8 Sandbeck Park, Wetherby, LS22 7TW.

Chip N Dales, Thirsk

It has a rating of five stars on Google.

Address: Ash Tree Dairy Farm, Thirsk, YO7 3HW.

Dodson's Fresh Catch, Leeds

It has a rating of five stars on Google.

Address: 12 Heathcliffe Court, Bruntcliffe Road, Leeds, LS27 0LN.

Dave's Mobile Fish and Chips Hull

It has a rating of five stars on Google.