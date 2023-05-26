Ahead of National Fish and Chips Day next week, we have taken a look at the best fish and chips restaurants and eateries in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor ratings.

We are very lucky here in Yorkshire as we have wide access to fresh, locally sourced food including seafood found along the Yorkshire Coast. Some of these restaurants listed below are based in some of the most popular fishing villages including Whitby and Scarborough.

The Magpie Cafe has been named the best chippy in the country by National Geographic among nine other chip shops in the UK. Of course, Yorkshire folk were thrilled but not surprised as the region has been a tourist hotspot for fish and chips for years.

The Yorkshire Dales is not only an idyllic location for long nature walks and scenic landscapes, it is also very popular for its restaurants and pubs that offer some of the best cuisine, including fish and chips. These are the highest rated eateries in the region on TripAdvisor serving fish and chips.

The Wensleydale Heifer. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Best places for fish and chips in Yorkshire

Lifeboat Fish Bar

This cafe and takeaway has a rating of five stars with 797 reviews.

Address: 76 Eastborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NJ.

Lifeboat Fish Bar, Scarborough. (Pic credit: Google)

Drake's Fish & Chips

This restaurant has a rating of four and a half stars with 4,203 reviews.

Address: 97 Low Petergate, York, YO1 7HY.

Trenchers

The Magpie Cafe. (Pic credit: Duncan Atkins)

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 5,332 reviews.

Address: New Quay Road, Whitby, YO21 1DH.

Magpie Cafe

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 9,118 reviews.

Address: 14 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.

The Wensleydale Heifer Restaurant

It has a rating of five stars with 2,641 reviews.

Address: Main Street, West Witton, Leyburn, DL8 4LS.

Skyliner Fish & Chip Restaurant

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 844 reviews.

Address: 11-15 Austhorpe View, Whitkirk, Leeds, LS15 8NN.

Murgatroyds

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 2,167 reviews.

Address: Harrogate Road, Yeadon, Leeds, LS19 7BN.

Restaurant at Shibden Mill Inn

This Michelin hotel has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,017 reviews.

Address: Shibden Mill Inn, Shibden, Shibden Mill Fold, Halifax, HX3 7UL.

Myrtle Tavern

This pub has a rating of five stars with 1,077 reviews.

Address: Myrtle Tavern, Parkside Rd, Meanwood, Leeds, LS6 4NE.

The Kaye Arms

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,828 reviews.

Address: 29 Wakefield Road, Grange Moor, Wakefield, WF4 4BG.

Town Hall Tavern

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,346 reviews.

Address: 17 Westgate, Leeds, LS1 2RA.

Bistro at the Pocket

It has a rating of five stars with 740 reviews.

Address: 1 Elm Row, Barnsley, S71 1HR.

The Devonshire Arms Middle Handley

It has a rating of five stars with 817 reviews.

Address: Lightwood Lane, Sheffield, S21 5RN.

Elephant & Castle

This gastropub has a rating of four and a half stars with 1,617 reviews.