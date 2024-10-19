This Halloween, various Yorkshire cafes, restaurants, bars and halls are hosting seasonal meals for visitors including afternoon tea and brunch.

Halloween is a time for dressing up, decorating your home and seeking treats to indulge in - luckily there are plenty of establishments in Yorkshire where you can do all three or at the very least indulge in a feast.

From fancy halls and restaurants to quirky cafes, there are a variety of cuisines that will suit all taste buds.

Here is a list of upcoming Halloween-themed dinners, afternoon teas and brunches.

Best places to enjoy a Halloween-themed meal in Yorkshire

Skullduggery at Tattu Leeds

Date: From Friday, October 25 to Thursday, October 31, 2024

Location: Tattu Leeds, Minerva, 29 East Parade, Leeds, LS1 5PS.

Halloween-themed Afternoon Tea at Wilds Cafe Bistro

Date: From Saturday, October 26 to Saturday, November 2, 2024

Location: Wilds Café Bistro, The Yorkshire Hive, Hurst Lane, Auckley, Doncaster, DN9 3QY.

Cobwebs and Cream Teas

Date: Until Thursday, October 31, 2024

Location: Burton Constable Hall, Skirlaugh, Hull, HU11 4LN.

Trick or Treat Street

Date: From Friday, October 25 to Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Location: William's Den, Castle Farm, Wold Hill, North Cave, HU15 2LS.

Halloween Half Term

Date: From Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, November 3, 2024 (closed on the 28th October)

Location: The Steel Cauldron, 3 Spooner Road, Sheffield, S10 5BL.

Wicked-inspired Halloween Brunch

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Location: Slug And Lettuce York, The Courtyard, 22 Back Swinegate, York YO1 8AD.

Halloween at Keystones York

Date: From Friday, October 25 to Saturday, November 2, 2024

Location: Keystones York, 4 Monkgate, York, YO31 7PE.

Halloween Afternoon Tea

Date: Until Sunday, November 3, 2024

Location: Mama Doreen’s, 9-11 Station Square, Harrogate, HG1 1TB.

Bottomless Brunch: Spook-tober Edition

Date: From Friday, October 25 to Saturday, November 2, 2024