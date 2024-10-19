Halloween 2024 in Yorkshire: Best places to enjoy a spooky meal in the region including Halloween afternoon tea and brunch

This Halloween, various Yorkshire cafes, restaurants, bars and halls are hosting seasonal meals for visitors including afternoon tea and brunch.

Halloween is a time for dressing up, decorating your home and seeking treats to indulge in - luckily there are plenty of establishments in Yorkshire where you can do all three or at the very least indulge in a feast.

From fancy halls and restaurants to quirky cafes, there are a variety of cuisines that will suit all taste buds.

Here is a list of upcoming Halloween-themed dinners, afternoon teas and brunches.

Tattu, Leeds. (Pic credit: Steve Riding)Tattu, Leeds. (Pic credit: Steve Riding)
Best places to enjoy a Halloween-themed meal in Yorkshire

Skullduggery at Tattu Leeds

Date: From Friday, October 25 to Thursday, October 31, 2024

Location: Tattu Leeds, Minerva, 29 East Parade, Leeds, LS1 5PS.

Halloween-themed Afternoon Tea at Wilds Cafe Bistro

Date: From Saturday, October 26 to Saturday, November 2, 2024

Location: Wilds Café Bistro, The Yorkshire Hive, Hurst Lane, Auckley, Doncaster, DN9 3QY.

Cobwebs and Cream Teas

Date: Until Thursday, October 31, 2024

Location: Burton Constable Hall, Skirlaugh, Hull, HU11 4LN.

Trick or Treat Street

Date: From Friday, October 25 to Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Location: William's Den, Castle Farm, Wold Hill, North Cave, HU15 2LS.

Halloween Half Term

Date: From Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, November 3, 2024 (closed on the 28th October)

Location: The Steel Cauldron, 3 Spooner Road, Sheffield, S10 5BL.

Wicked-inspired Halloween Brunch

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Location: Slug And Lettuce York, The Courtyard, 22 Back Swinegate, York YO1 8AD.

Halloween at Keystones York

Date: From Friday, October 25 to Saturday, November 2, 2024

Location: Keystones York, 4 Monkgate, York, YO31 7PE.

Halloween Afternoon Tea

Date: Until Sunday, November 3, 2024

Location: Mama Doreen’s, 9-11 Station Square, Harrogate, HG1 1TB.

Bottomless Brunch: Spook-tober Edition

Date: From Friday, October 25 to Saturday, November 2, 2024

Location: Harrogate Arms, 11 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU.

