Halloween 2024 in Yorkshire: Best places to enjoy a spooky meal in the region including Halloween afternoon tea and brunch
Halloween is a time for dressing up, decorating your home and seeking treats to indulge in - luckily there are plenty of establishments in Yorkshire where you can do all three or at the very least indulge in a feast.
From fancy halls and restaurants to quirky cafes, there are a variety of cuisines that will suit all taste buds.
Here is a list of upcoming Halloween-themed dinners, afternoon teas and brunches.
Best places to enjoy a Halloween-themed meal in Yorkshire
Skullduggery at Tattu Leeds
Date: From Friday, October 25 to Thursday, October 31, 2024
Location: Tattu Leeds, Minerva, 29 East Parade, Leeds, LS1 5PS.
Halloween-themed Afternoon Tea at Wilds Cafe Bistro
Date: From Saturday, October 26 to Saturday, November 2, 2024
Location: Wilds Café Bistro, The Yorkshire Hive, Hurst Lane, Auckley, Doncaster, DN9 3QY.
Cobwebs and Cream Teas
Date: Until Thursday, October 31, 2024
Location: Burton Constable Hall, Skirlaugh, Hull, HU11 4LN.
Trick or Treat Street
Date: From Friday, October 25 to Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Location: William's Den, Castle Farm, Wold Hill, North Cave, HU15 2LS.
Halloween Half Term
Date: From Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, November 3, 2024 (closed on the 28th October)
Location: The Steel Cauldron, 3 Spooner Road, Sheffield, S10 5BL.
Wicked-inspired Halloween Brunch
Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
Location: Slug And Lettuce York, The Courtyard, 22 Back Swinegate, York YO1 8AD.
Halloween at Keystones York
Date: From Friday, October 25 to Saturday, November 2, 2024
Location: Keystones York, 4 Monkgate, York, YO31 7PE.
Halloween Afternoon Tea
Date: Until Sunday, November 3, 2024
Location: Mama Doreen’s, 9-11 Station Square, Harrogate, HG1 1TB.
Bottomless Brunch: Spook-tober Edition
Date: From Friday, October 25 to Saturday, November 2, 2024
Location: Harrogate Arms, 11 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU.
