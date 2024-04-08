National Pub and Bar Awards 2024: Yorkshire pubs The Old Star, The Harrogate Inn, Public and Call Lane Social named among the best in the region
There were 94 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland that have won a County Winner title as part of the 2024 National Pub and Bar Awards.
The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across several operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red-carpet event in London in June, where 15 Regional Winners, Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award, presented by the event’s sponsor, and the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year will be announced.
Pubs and bars from across the country are celebrating after being named the best in their respective categories.
Every year the National Pub and Bar Awards crowns nearly 100 County Winners across the country, giving each venue a unique opportunity to promote themselves and attract a variety of locals and visitors alike.
These hospitality businesses have demonstrated excellence across a range of elements that affect customer satisfaction, including design, service, style of offer, marketing and investment. The venues now have more than two months in which to trade off their win, before heading over to the National Pub and Bar Awards grand final on June 26, 2024.
The final will welcome 94 County Winners to gather together and celebrate their achievements, before learning which venues will go on to become Regional Winners.
Editor of Pub and Bar magazine, Tristan O’Hana, said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub and Bar Awards tells us two things.
“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.
“Pubs and bars are facing some of the biggest challenges in recent history, so if the National Pub & Bar Awards can help by lifting sales across these venues, then we’re delighted to play our part.
Yorkshire pubs named County Winners in National Pub and Bar Awards 2024
East Riding of Yorkshire - The Old Star, Kilham
North Yorkshire - The Harrogate Inn
South Yorkshire - Public
West Yorkshire - Call Lane Social
General manager at The Harrogate Inn, Henry White, said: “We’re naturally delighted to have picked up the award for North Yorkshire. To be named best in a county where there is some serious competition is humbling.
“Since opening in July, it has been great to see the bar establish itself and the team settle into providing a welcoming place for people to come and we’re looking forward to our first full summer this year.”
Tristan added: “These pubs represent all that is great about the modern on-trade. You can only imagine the fantastic variety of operations we have discovered through the judging process – it’s been an absolute pleasure to investigate just how all of these incredible operators run their businesses…
“What’s great about the Awards is that all the attendees of the Grand Final are already winners – they’re the best in their county.”
