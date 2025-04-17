The National Pub and Bar Awards have been announced for 2025 and 12 pubs and bars are on the list among the best in the UK.

More than 250 venues have been nominated for a National Pub and Bar Award ahead of the long Easter weekend.

The annual event, which will return to London on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, highlights an eclectic range of venues across the whole of the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.

Unlike in previous years, the 94 county winners will be announced live at the event, as well as highly commended venues for each area. Altogether, 256 pubs and bars, listed below, have been shortlisted throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A member of staff pours a pint for a customer at a pub. (Pic credit: Charlotte Tattersall / Getty Images)

The awards look at the number of elements that impact the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment.

Editor of Pub and Bar magazine, Tristan O’Hara, said: “The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple.

“We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to the fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”

The event will be held at Big Penny Social and the final will welcome all 256 nominees to come together and celebrate their success, before finding out which venues will go on to become county and regional winners.

The awards ceremony will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award and ultimately the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year.

12 Yorkshire pubs and bars named in National Pub and Bar Awards 2025

East Riding of Yorkshire

Firepit, Beverley

The Goodmanham Arms

The Old Star

North Yorkshire

The Black Swan, Helmsley

The Black Swan, Ripon

The Plough, Wombleton

South Yorkshire

Biscuit Billy’s

Public

The Woodman

West Yorkshire

Pinnacle Sports and Games

SALT Beer Factor