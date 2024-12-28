With New Year’s Eve around the corner we have picked our top places to eat on December 31 to see in 2025 including independent pubs and restaurants.

There are plenty of places across the region that will be hosting a New Year’s Eve bash next week from popular chains to independent businesses.

While it is important to choose a pub or restaurant by the quality of their food, it’s also a bonus to champion independent businesses in Yorkshire too.

Whether you are in the mood for the whole shabang with a party or a quiet dinner for two at a fancy restaurant or pub - there’s something for everyone.

Restaurant Eightyeight at Grantley Hall. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Best places to eat in Yorkshire on New Year’s Eve 2024

EightyEight at Grantley Hall

A New Year’s Eve party will be taking place at the award winning bar and restaurant EightyEight and Valeria’s Champagne and Cocktail Bar.

You will be greeted with a glass of champagne and canapes to start off the festivities before you indulge in an Asian-inspired six-course meal, crafted by head chef, Samira Effa.

The dress code is fancy - think glitz and glamour - and the evening will also include live entertainment, a glass of champagne at midnight, piper and fireworks display and access to Valeria’s for the after party.

New Year’s Eve Gala Ball at Doncaster Racecourse

Visitors can celebrate the New Year at the glamorous gala ball at the festive Premier Suite.

You will be welcomed with champagne and canapes as well as a five-course dinner while enjoying the entertainers in a live cabaret show.

After the dinner, you can enjoy the music from the DJ and toast the New Year with champagne while watching a fireworks display.

Music and celebrations continue until 2am.

New Year’s Eve set menu at Bills, York

The festive NYE set menu will include two courses and a Christmas cocktail for £32.95 and you can add a dessert for £5.

You can choose between four starters and five mains.

New Year’s Eve at Veeno in Leeds

You can see in 2025 with an Italian feast and bottomless drinks which includes two hours of unlimited wine, beer and selected cocktails.

The meal is a three-course menu for £49.95 per person, available all day on December 31, 2024.

New Year’s Eve at Piccolino in Harrogate

There will be a table full of traditional Italian dishes, the sound of spumante corks popping, music and fireworks in celebration of the New Year.

Each person will need to pay a deposit of £10 to secure their reservation which will be redeemed from your final bill total on the day.

New Year’s Eve Supper Club at The Bruce Arms

The Bruce Arms in West Tanfield will be hosting a New Year’s Eve bash for £89 per person.

The night will include a six-course dinner, a glass of fizz on arrival and champagne at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations at The Inn, South Stainley

Celebrate the new year with breakfast served from 8am to 10am, lunch from 12pm to 5pm and dinner from 6.30pm and bar until 1.30am in 2025.

Visitors can join in the festivities for the ‘House Party’ evening with the pub’s resident DJ entertaining from 9.30pm to 1am, playing until the bells chime at midnight when they will serve complimentary ‘Haggis, Neeps and Tatties’.

The full menu and luxury ‘New Year’s Eve’ specials will also be available, created by the head chef Shane White and his team.

A non-refundable deposit £10 per person is required after this time to confirm the booking, full payment will be taken on the night.