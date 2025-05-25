The staff at Norman’s restaurant in Huddersfield assumed it was a joke when an agent called them and asked for a table for Stephen Graham and Bruce Springsteen - and then they walked in and the number of bookings went ‘nuts’.

Norman’s Restaurant in Huddersfield had a good week earlier in May.

The restaurant received AA Rosettes and within the same week, two A-list celebrities walked into the establishment for lunch on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Initially, the restaurant owner, Oliver Roberts, 31, from Halifax, declined the booking for Stephen Graham and Bruce Springsteen, and assumed the phone call was a hoax.

Norman's staff in Huddersfield with Stephen Graham and Bruce Springsteen. (Pic credit: Oliver Roberts)

After some convincing from the chef and restaurant manager, they booked the actor and singer in for the afternoon.

“We just assumed it was a joke,” Mr Roberts said.

“The chef and the restaurant manager berated me because what if on the off chance it is them and we just turned their booking down.

“They were originally booked for Friday night, then they had a slight change of plans of their schedule so we moved their booking to lunchtime.

The tomatoes wild garlic ice cream which Stephen Graham loved and described it as some 'Mad Merlin stuff'. (Pic credit: Oliver Roberts)

“But we were all quite comfortable in just believing it was some sort of hoax but we didn’t get what the punchline was going to be.

“Then at 1pm the next day, they walked in which was a very surreal experience, I won’t lie.”

Since the two had lunch at the restaurants, bookings have increased significantly.

“The difference is ridiculous,” Mr Roberts said.

“We had quite a good week anyway, we were awarded two Rosettes [that week]. We were over the moon.

“But since their visit, our bookings have gone nuts, we’ve gone viral and our website visits have had a 1000 per cent increase since.

“All the records we’ve had have been broken and that’s just been over a couple of days.”

One of the courses they had was tomatoes and wild garlic ice cream which Stephen loved and described as “Mad Merlin stuff”.

Stephen had picked the restaurant after his wife’s friend recommended it as he and Bruce were filming a biopic together in the area, Mr Roberts said.

“Apparently, Stephen Graham’s wife has a friend who comes in often and recommended us, which is a sentence I never thought I’d say,” he said.

“They were filming something for a biopic on British life and Bruce was chosen to play his dad in the film so that’s the connection with those two.

“When they first booked the table, we all thought what an unusual [couple] to have for lunch but there is a connection apparently.”

Mr Roberts described what they were both like.

“We sat them down, explained the menu to them and they let us choose the food,” he said.

“They were really nice, really friendly, interested in the food, and nice to the staff.

“We left them alone because obviously they were not here for us. They left us at the restaurant in this weird, kind of out-of-body experience.

“Luckily before they left we managed to get a photo with them. A very very strange day. All of the customers were really respectful and left them to it.

“We’re only a small restaurant, there’s only one room, there isn’t anywhere we could hide them. So we gave them a table in the corner and we were a well-behaved bunch.”

Mr Roberts is a big fan of Bruce Springsteen and Stephen Graham.

“Who’s not a fan of Bruce Springsteen?” he said.

“He’s an icon, I don’t think there’s anyone here who doesn’t know his music or be a fan of it.

“I think everyone was more excited to see Stephen Graham than Bruce Springsteen if I’m honest.

“With [TV shows like] Boiling Point, we’re all obsessed with [his work] and when you watch it you think ‘wow, it’s so realistic’.