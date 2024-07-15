Outside of Six by Nico, Leeds. (Pic credit: Six by Nico)

An innovative dining experience at Six by Nico where diners put their complete trust in the chef is back in Leeds by popular demand.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six by Nico chef, Nico Simeone, has launched the Trust dining experience at his popular restaurants across the UK and Ireland, including Leeds. Dining guests are encouraged to relax and let the chef decide on their courses as dishes of seasonal favourites are revealed in front of their eyes.

There is never the same menu twice and starts with an amuse bouche highlighting the local ingredients used, then guests can enjoy individual courses such as pasta, lamb, asparagus or fish - there are many options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concept is simple: you place your complete trust in the chef team at Six by Nico. The five-course menu is a blank canvas so that you can guess what is in your dish; this is revealed later by the staff. If you’re not sure, you can request that the dishes be revealed before you try it, but trust in the chefs.

Six by Nico chefs at work. (Pic credit: Six by Nico)

Trust represents the first step in the ever changing ideas of Nico’s Six concept. Trst will be the first of several exclusive, one-day-a-week experiences developed for specific restaurant locations.

Six by Nico founder and chef, Nico Simeone, said: “Our team of Chefs are always finding creative, interesting ways to work with ingredients that will not only excite them but our guests too.

“In recent years the food scene has seen the rise of multiple cuisines & cooking styles. With TRUST, our talented chefs can explore these food trends and present them in their own way, as part of a tasting menu to our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trust is priced at £30 per person for the five-course tasting menu, with an optional wine pairing at £28 per person and is available on Mondays at Six by Nico in Leeds until August 11, 2024.

Mr Simeone said: “It's important for us to offer an affordable dining experience without compromising on quality and taste.