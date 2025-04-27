The Box Tree, Ilkley: History of Yorkshire restaurant that used to be a farmhouse and was visited by Johnny Mathis and Shirley Bassey
The restaurant is situated in a sandstone cottage with a modern yet antique-furnished lounge and two luxury dining rooms.
It was founded in 1962 by Malcolm Reid and Colin Long and has since carved itself a reputation in the culinary world.
Thanks to the efforts of renowned chefs Michael Truelove, Edward Denny and Marco Pierre White, The Box Tree featured in every good food guide and obtained two Michelin stars.
After achieving Michelin star status, the restaurant became a popular meeting place for celebrities, including singers Johnny Mathis who was a regular and Shirley Bassey.
Marco Pierre White began working at The Box Tree under Malcolm and Colin at the age of 17 and later received a Michelin star. He notes in his book White Heat that he grew a passion for food after working at the restaurant.
It is currently owned by Australian-born head chef Brayden Davis.
It is one of the oldest buildings in Ilkley.
When it was first built, it was a Yorkshire stone farmhouse that dates back to 1720.
It was the home of a generation of farmers from Denton which was later bought by a businessman called Septimus Wray, who was the owner of the Bridge House Gardens at the time.
Over the years before it was made into a restaurant, The Box Tree became an antique shop and a tearoom.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.