The Box Tree in Ilkley is a restaurant that was frequented by Johnny Mathis and Shirley Bassey and is housed in a building which dates back to the 18th century - here is its history.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant is situated in a sandstone cottage with a modern yet antique-furnished lounge and two luxury dining rooms.

It was founded in 1962 by Malcolm Reid and Colin Long and has since carved itself a reputation in the culinary world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to the efforts of renowned chefs Michael Truelove, Edward Denny and Marco Pierre White, The Box Tree featured in every good food guide and obtained two Michelin stars.

The Box Tree Restaurant in Ilkley. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

After achieving Michelin star status, the restaurant became a popular meeting place for celebrities, including singers Johnny Mathis who was a regular and Shirley Bassey.

Marco Pierre White began working at The Box Tree under Malcolm and Colin at the age of 17 and later received a Michelin star. He notes in his book White Heat that he grew a passion for food after working at the restaurant.

It is currently owned by Australian-born head chef Brayden Davis.

It is one of the oldest buildings in Ilkley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it was first built, it was a Yorkshire stone farmhouse that dates back to 1720.

It was the home of a generation of farmers from Denton which was later bought by a businessman called Septimus Wray, who was the owner of the Bridge House Gardens at the time.