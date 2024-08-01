Yorkshire residents share their favourite places to visit on Yorkshire Day and why

Ahead of Yorkshire Day we asked Yorkshire Post readers where their favourite places to visit and why - here are your suggestions.

There are many reasons to celebrate God’s Own Country and one reason is the stunning landscapes and vistas where locals and visitors alike can escape to for a stress-free trip.

Whether you are a big fan of All Creatures Great and Small and want to visit Thirsk or the Yorkshire Dales or whether you are a history buff and want to visit some of the oldest towns and villages in Yorkshire - there is plenty to see and do.

In spirit of Yorkshire Day, we asked Yorkshire Post readers what their favourite places to visit on this day - here are their answers.

Box Tree, Ilkley. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Best places to visit on Yorkshire Day and why according to Yorkshire locals

“Ilkley! Great shops, great places to eat & drink, great places to visit, Ilkley Moor, Ilkley Riverside Park & Gardens, Ilkley Lido, great scenery, lovely people. And Ilkley Town Crier on Yorkshire Day and renditions of ‘On Ilkla Moor Baht’at’.” - Discover Ilkley

“The Yorkshire Dales - by far the prettiest part of our county.” - Steve Normington

“Lots of great places to visit and stay, we love visiting all the local dales towns such as Hawes, Leyburn, Masham, Bedale and surrounding areas!” - Tunstall Road Farm

Yorkshire Dales landscape.

“West Yorkshire because we are the best.” - Gary Richardson

“Got to be Thirsk. All Creatures Great And Small country. Thirsk and Northallerton are beautiful.” - Richard Cornell

“Woolly sheep Skipton . A Yorkshire pint of Timothy Taylor's and good food. Great pub.” - Carol Weston

“York, Whitby, Scarborough, Bridlington, Staithes, Robin Hood’s Bay . You must eat fish and chips, eat a hot pork pie, and try a bit of black pudding.” - Ruth Frances

Thirsk Clock Tower.

“The most scenic village in South Yorkshire, Sprotbrough just outside Doncaster.” - Richard Froggett

“York: loads of decent pubs and restaurants.” - Ritchie James Knevett

“York - because it is the Yorkshire capital city and they celebrate it there.” - John Critchley

“Northallerton or Catterick or get yourself out in the Dales or Moors anywhere in Yorkshire is pretty good on a nice day.” - Anne Tetley

Embsay Reservoir near Skipton. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“Knaresborough - steeped in history and beautiful.” - Diane White

“With children definitely Hull for the Deep, Museums and History.” - Julie Wright

“Do the Malham Circular (Malham Cove, Goredale scar and Janet's Foss) then have a cream tea at Listers in Malham village.” - Hike Yorkshire

“Reeth, the gateway to the Yorkshire Dales National Park.” - Dino Kania

“Malham Cove is beautiful!!” - Lauren Southern

“Grassington: lovely shops and locals, and there is a cracking fish and chip shop. The Fish Shop Grassington. Take them away and sit in the square and watch the world go by. It’s the home of all creatures great and small.” - David Greasley

“Skipton. Yorkshire Day celebrations and fantastic shops, restaurants and bars.” - Sarah Howsen