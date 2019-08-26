Great British Bake Off 2019 - all you need to know including the Yorkshire links

The Great British Bake Off returns to screens next week - here's all the key information.

When does it begin?

The new Bake Off contestants. Credit: Channel 4.

Channel 4 begins to air the latest GBBO season on Tuesday, with an extended 90-minute episode.

How long does it last?

The last season ran for 10 weeks, before serving us a show stopping grand final in mid October - so expect a similar time frame this year.

Is anyone from Yorkshire on it this time?

Yes, four contestants are from the region.

Helena, 40, is an online project manager who lives in Leeds.

Dan, 32, is a support worker from Rotherham.

David, 36, is an international health adviser who grew up in Yorkshire but now lives in London.

Amelia, 24 is a fashion designer who grew up in Halifax and studied in Leeds.

More about the Yorkshire competitors here.

Who's joining them?

Jamie, 20, is a part-time waiter from Surrey who was inspired to get into baking after watching an episode of Bake Off.

Alice, 28, is a geography teacher from London who began baking when a back operation for scoliosis left her unable to do sport.

Henry is a 20-year-old student from Durham, has been baking since the age of 12 and loves feeding his housemates with his creations.

Michaelle, 35, is a print-shop administrator from Tenby in Wales. She bakes almost every other day, whether it is a loaf of bread or a dessert for her husband and teenage son.

Phil is a 58-year-old HGV driver from Rainham who took up baking seriously six years ago.

Priya, 34, is a marketing consultant from Leicester who had her first foray into baking at a primary school baking club.

Michael is a 26-year-old theatre manager and fitness instructor from Stratford-upon-Avon who was taught to bake by his mother using old, handwritten recipes passed down from her grandparents.

Steph, 28, is a shop assistant from Chester who took up baking when her grandfather inspired her thanks to his love of homemade bread.

Rosie is a 28-year-old veterinary surgeon from Somerset who began baking aged five.

Who are the judges?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to call the shots.

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be back on hosting duties.

Where is Bake Off filmed?

The series has been filmed in the grounds of Welford Park in Newbury, Berkshire, since 2014.

Who won Bake Off in 2018?

Rahul Mandal, of Rotherham, won Bake Off last year, with Leeds's Kim-Joy also being a finalist.