The Broadgate Farm Cottages self-catering business in Beverley has won the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for the 10th year running.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadgate Farm Holiday Cottages has been recognised as a top-rated accommodation business in the UK for 10 years in a row.

Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award winners are picked for receiving positive traveller feedback and are among the top 10 per cent of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadgate Farm Cottages will reach its 20-year milestone next year as it has been renovated into a holiday destination since the farm was bought in 2006 by Elaine Robinson and Stephen Holtby.

Aerial view of Broadgate Farm Cottages. (Pic credit: Broadgate Farm Cottages)

The buildings that belong to the farm were carefully transformed into holiday cottages in 2008 whilst keeping their historical integrity.

Since then it has been named Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards winner 10 times, including this year.

This award is based on feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left a first-hand review on Tripadvisor over the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Robinson said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this award again in 2025, we first won in 2015 and have won each year since.

“Thank you to all our guests who leave reviews after their stay. We love sharing this special place with our guests and it’s really satisfying when they have a fabulous time.

“The Travellers' Choice award is one of the most recognized and coveted awards in the travel space, so it is very valuable to us.”

Tripadvisor president, Kristen Dalton, said: “Congratulations to Broadgate Farm Cottages on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience.