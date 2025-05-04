Broadgate Farm Cottages, Beverley: Yorkshire accommodation business named 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards winner 10 years running
Broadgate Farm Holiday Cottages has been recognised as a top-rated accommodation business in the UK for 10 years in a row.
Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award winners are picked for receiving positive traveller feedback and are among the top 10 per cent of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.
Broadgate Farm Cottages will reach its 20-year milestone next year as it has been renovated into a holiday destination since the farm was bought in 2006 by Elaine Robinson and Stephen Holtby.
The buildings that belong to the farm were carefully transformed into holiday cottages in 2008 whilst keeping their historical integrity.
Since then it has been named Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards winner 10 times, including this year.
This award is based on feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left a first-hand review on Tripadvisor over the last year.
Ms Robinson said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this award again in 2025, we first won in 2015 and have won each year since.
“Thank you to all our guests who leave reviews after their stay. We love sharing this special place with our guests and it’s really satisfying when they have a fabulous time.
“The Travellers' Choice award is one of the most recognized and coveted awards in the travel space, so it is very valuable to us.”
Tripadvisor president, Kristen Dalton, said: “Congratulations to Broadgate Farm Cottages on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025.
“Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience.
“We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”
