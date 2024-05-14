The former Primitive Methodist chapel in the Rotherham suburb of Masbrough is to go up for auction this month, earmarked for demolition and redevelopment.

The property has a guide price of £50,000 and as part of the conditions of sale any new owner is required to demolish the building within 12 months.

Along with over 130 other properties and plots of land, the church will feature in the next online sale held by property auction house Pugh on May 22. The historic building, which has a floor area of more than 5,000 sq ft over two storeys, is owned by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

Until earlier this year the building was used by the local Sea Cadets group but has fallen into disrepair. Paul Thompson from auctioneer Pugh said: “The fact that the building must be demolished provides any potential new owner with a clean slate and the opportunity to develop the site in this largely residential area.

“Planning consent would of course need to be gained but there are a variety of alternative uses that would be viable for a new development. The site has strong regional transport links with both Rotherham and Sheffield on the doorstep and junction 33 of the M1 very nearby so it is in a really great location.”