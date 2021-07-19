South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service release list of high-rise residential buildings to be inspected for fire safety

The service is undertaking a ‘Building Risk Review’ project, inspecting all high-rise residential buildings to ensure they comply with fore safety regulations.
The list includes buildings identified by central government plus extra buildings identified by SYFRS- which made the decision to include all buildings of six storeys and over.
SYFRS say the buildings are on the list because of their height- not because they are automatically deemed unsafe.
From an original list of around 300 buildings, the service say there are now less than 70 left for them to inspect.
Simon Dunker, area manage for SYFRS said: “It’s really important for residents to understand that this list does not mean that those buildings are inherently unsafe- just that we want to ensure we have accurate, up-to-date information on these buildings and are able to provide this information to government. .
“Like all fire and rescue services, the government issued us with a list of high rise residential buildings for which they have requested further information on. Having cross referenced this list with our own local information, the list of buildings we are inspecting as part of this work has grown to beyond those which are simply over 18 metres high. This is because we want to be really clear about what is and isn’t in scope and be as thorough as we can possibly be.
“We have invested in a dedicated inspection team to complete this work and intend to complete it as quickly and as thoroughly as we can, to ensure the ongoing safety of residents in South Yorkshire. We are well on course to have completed this work before the end of December 2021.”
“We hope this work will provide reassurance to residents in the wake of the initial findings of the Grenfell inquiry and illustrates resident safety remains our priority. Where we identify an issue with a building, we will then work with building owners and managers to ensure any necessary work is carried out.”
The decision to overturn the refusal of a freedom of information request made by the local democracy reporting service means that the buildings on the inspection list have been released to the public for the first time.
The FOI request asked the service to disclose the names of the buildings in South Yorkshire which are on the list, after a report revealed that 309 buildings in South Yorkshire needed to be inspected, as of April 2021.
The service refused the request as the “disclosure would or would be likely to have a detrimental effect on the physical or mental health of any individual, or the safety of any individual.”
An internal review, however, stated that the service no longer takes this stance, and has released the information.
These are the buildings yet to be inspected:
The Fulcrum
Uninn Student Accommodation
The Trigon Block C
The Trigon Block A
Clifton Block
Rialto Block
1 Napier Street
Trigon / Derwent Block B
Block D – The Cube
Ashton Point
Fargate Court
The Gate
City Towers Apartments
Bamford Point
Cornish Steel Works
Forge House
Telegraph House
Speedwell Works – Alsop Fields
Pinstone Chambers
Dun Works
The Grannary
The Grannary and Concierge
Challenge works Flats
Block A St Vincents
Block B St Vincents
Block C St Vincents
Block D St Vincents
Block E St Vincents
112-116 Ecclesall Road
Sportsman Apartments
Flats above retail George Street / High Street
Prop 1 Comercial Unit/ 46 Apartments
Chapelheights
Woodville Hall of Residence
Derwent Apartments – Block A
Derwent Apartments – Block B-C
Derwent Apartments – Block D-E
Derwent Apartments – Block F-G
Wimberry Apartments – Blocks A&B, C&D, E&F, G&H
Windgather Apartments – Blocks A & B
Windgather Apartments – Blocks C & D
Windgather Apartments – Blocks E & F
Windgather Apartments – Blocks G & H
Kinder Apartments – Block A & B
Kinder Apartments – Block C & D
Kinder Apartments – Block E & F
Kinder Apartments – Block G & H
Graham Point
Land at Kelham Island
Hoyle Street
Bessemer House
Porter brook House
Cask House
Shire House
Portland Towers
I Quarter / Crucible Stack
Millau Block
The Fitzgerald
Whitecroft Works
**Steel City Phase 3 Hollis Croft
**41 Castle Square
**Fusion Students Block A & Block B (17 storey & 10 storey)
**Proposed 268 residential apartments Nursery Street
**Block D
**Spectrum Apartments
*** iQ Steel
** Premises under construction due to be complete before the end of 2021
*** Premises currently closed
Danielle Andrews , Local Democracy Reporting Service