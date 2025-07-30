Stamp duty hike causing 'North-South' divide in housing market

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housing market activity is surging, Zoopla’s latest House Price Index has found, with buyer demand up 11 per cent and agreed sales up eight per cent year-on-year, defying the typical summer slowdown.

However, price inflation has slowed to 1.3 per cent, amidst higher stamp duty costs for many buyers.

In the Autumn Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves increased stamp duty on second homes from 3 per cent to 5 per cent this April.

The threshold at which first-time buyers have to pay has also been reduced from £425,000 to £300,000.

This means higher stamp duty costs are being felt by 83 per cent of homeowners, however Zoopla said it is disproportionately being felt in London and the South East.

Based on the average first-time buyer price in London stamp duty cost is going to go up from nothing to £6,100.

The North, Scotland and Wales are seeing the fastest price growth, of up to 3 per cent, while the South is seeing the weakest growth. In places like Exeter and Torquay, prices are falling.

RightMove also found that falling prices in London have driven the biggest July price drop recorded in at least two decades.

Price tags across London have fallen by 1.5 per cent month-on-month, rising to 2.1 per cent average price falls in inner London, it said.

By contrast, the North East has seen a 1.2 per cent increase in prices month-on-month, continuing a trend of less expensive areas seeing faster price growth, Rightmove added.

Pete Mugleston, managing director at onlinemortgageadvisor.co.uk, said there is now a “dividing line” of stamp duty.

“Looser lending conditions have boosted buying power, even with interest rates staying higher than expected,” he explained.

“This has helped keep buyer interest strong nationwide.

"The real dividing line now is stamp duty. It’s weighing heavily on buyers in London and the South, where property values are higher, while regions like Northern England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are seeing stronger growth thanks to a lighter tax burden.”

Dariusz Karpowicz, director at Albion Financial Advice, agreed there was a North-South divide.

“Stamp duty reforms have created a brutal North-South divide, with buyers in pricier southern regions now facing hefty tax bills that weren't there before April,” he said.

“This tax burden is fundamentally reshaping market dynamics - while northern regions enjoy relatively modest stamp duty hits and stronger price growth, southern buyers are essentially demanding that sellers absorb these extra costs through lower asking prices.”

Although Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said that the housing market remained “broadly in balance”.

“We're seeing healthy levels of demand and sales, but this isn't sparking faster price inflation.

“In fact, more homes for sale, particularly across southern England, is re-enforcing a buyer's market, keeping price rises in check.”