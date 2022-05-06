Historic Tower House in Beverley is for sale and is said to be the tallest home in town

A Grade I listed, landmark property believed to be the tallest house in Beverley is on the market for £550,000 with Dee Atkinson Harrison estate agents

Magnificent Tower House is in the heart of Beverley and commands unrivalled views over the historic market town’s Georgian Quarter and beyond. Until recently, the 18th century property, which is steeped in history, was used as solicitors’ offices, at 65 North Bar Within.

Although still having undeniable appeal for prestigious office use, a golden opportunity has now arisen to return the landmark building to its former glory, as an exceptional Beverley residence.

Beverley historian Professor Barbara English welcomed the news, saying: “It would be excellent if the Tower House became a house again, so that the lucky owners will be able to enjoy this most exotic, unexpectedly tall building with the most amazing views across the town and the Westwood.”

The four-storey tower, which overlooks the town’s medieval, 15th century North Bar, also boasts stunning views across leafy Beverley Westwood’s common land towards the racecourse and the Black Mill. Buildings historian Dr Susan Neave says: “It’s so rare to find a domestic building of this scale in Beverley. The opportunity to acquire something so grand in the heart

of the town and having views of the top of North Bar is a rarity.”

Past Tower House residents relished views across the Westwood from the top floor of the lofty tower, watching racehorses training on the gallops. Tower House and the adjoining Grade I Listed Bar House, were originally a single dwelling, built on a site reputedly where King Charles I’s officers met when they were trying to capture Hull, at the start of the English Civil War.

Bar House, which is under separate ownership at 67, North Bar Within, was reportedly sold for £1m in 2016.

Distinguished past residents include well-known artists Fred and Mary Elwell. A planning application, submitted to East Riding Council for change of use to residential for Tower House, proposes a five bedroom home. The rear of Tower House has a secluded courtyard and another huge selling point: parking space for seven vehicles.

