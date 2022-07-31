A room with a view is what many of us long for – and a view that sweeps over the divine and majestic vistas of the North York Moors National Park has to be at the top of the landscape wishlist. Lodge Barn has not just one room with such a view, it has several, thanks to its striking and unusual construction, wrapped around three sides of a large, gated, stone-flagged courtyard.

Its location, tucked away in the village of Constable Burton (three miles from Leyburn), but with a setting that looks out over one of the UK’s finest rural backdrops, makes for the ideal Yorkshire retreat, says owner Suzie Ward.

“The private gates make it feel very secluded, somewhere idyllic to escape to,” she says. “And yet it’s still within walking distance of the village pub and close enough to the road for a swift getaway into the picturesque landscape.”

The exterior of Lodge Barn, Constable Burton near Leyburn.

“We wanted somewhere spacious to encourage people to stay with their family and friends in the Yorkshire Dales,” she says. “We live in North Yorkshire, and love it here. Finding a holiday home where other families could enjoy the area and explore the landscape, discovering the nearby villages, which have the most amazing artisan shops, pubs and communities, was very important to us.”

With a central building and two wings, there is enough space for a large group to enjoy. “We loved the layout, how the barn restoration maintained a lot of the original features,” says Suzie. “The U-shape of the property means all the rooms are light and airy, and you feel at home the moment you step inside.

“Each room has been repainted and the house has undergone a complete interior transformation. I have always loved interiors and a very close and talented family friend of ours, Tess Coleman, took on the interior design project. She is able to create homely spaces, which I love. We spoke about themes, and there’s a modern, country farmhouse tone throughout.

The original wooden beams are a key feature of Lodge Barn. The living space here has been zoned to provide relaxation areas that work well for large groups of guests.

“Tess did a wonderful job. Her colour choices create a calm feel throughout, and her choice of furnishings added a shabby-chic finish.”

Each room features carefully chosen styling touches, balancing contemporary soft furnishings with wall art, maps and antiques. “Tess wanted to inspire guests through the beauty of the area, and she has done so in such thoughtful ways throughout,” Suzie says.

The right wing houses a large and airy living room with high oak beams, exposed stone walls, warm wooden flooring, and windows giving up those uninterrupted views over the surrounding Wensleydale countryside..

“A window that overlooks the garden is nearly the height and width of the wall, so it brings the outdoors in,” adds Suzie. “There is also a smaller living area which adjoins the kitchen. In here there’s a large open fire, a pool table and views over the courtyard. In each room Tess upcycled a lot of the larger pieces and sofas, which look gorgeous. Each room is finished with large lamps for subtle lighting, rugs, and gentle pattern-work cushions. It’s all very calm.”

The kitchen with range cooker is filled with light.

The light-filled kitchen has a mint green and gentle pink colour scheme with shaker-style cabinets and a large island.

“Tess included a large dining table here, which is great for more relaxed dining,” says Suzie. “The main dining room is more formal. There are floor-to-ceiling windows and slightly oversized curtains. There’s a wine fridge, too.”

In all, there are 16 rooms, including five bedrooms sleeping 10 guests. Two are on the ground floor with double beds and ensuite bathrooms, while upstairs, there are three bedrooms with super king-sized zip-and-link beds (which can be made into twins), each with an ensuite bathroom (one has twin baths).

All the bedrooms have been designed to be charming and cosy, with a shabby chic feel including family antiques and armchairs to make guests feel at home.

The dining area is an atmospheric setting for an evening meal.

“The main bedroom has a beautiful view,” says Suzie. “There’s lots of painted wood, which creates that farmhouse feel that we wanted. The far wall looks like a wardrobe but opens into the roomy en-suite, which has two free-standing bathtubs side by side.”

“A lot of guests are families meeting for an overdue get-together,” says Suzie. “The house is perfect for the whole family, from little ones to grandparents.”

Outdoors there are simple, well-maintained gardens with a large lawn area ideal for games. “We really didn’t want to take away from the views of the surrounding fields and landscape, and on this occasion, less was most certainly more,” says Suzie.

Constable Burton has a pub and Leyburn offers more hostelries, plus bakeries, grocery shops, tearooms and more, with a farmers’ market on Fridays. And of course, the area abounds with splendid walks. The first stop for many is the famous Leyburn Shawl, a limestone scar offering extensive views across the rolling Wensleydale hills.

“Lodge Barn is a place created for people to feel at home,” says Suzie. “It’s somewhere the whole family can come together to explore, unwind and enjoy the magic of the Yorkshire Dales.”

Visit www.holidaycottages.co.uk and search Lodge Barn, Leyburn, or call 01237 426781.

Built-in sorage in this bedroom ensures a home-from-home appeal.

The kitchen has contemporary shaker units with a mix or marble and wooden worktops.