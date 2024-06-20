This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There are plenty of outdoor spaces and attractions in Yorkshire to visit with family and friends on a sunny day - here are some of the best.

Yorkshire is filled with gardens, parks and venues where people can indulge in their favourite activities and hobbies such as cycling, climbing, hiking or running.

With the weather picking up and the region seeing sunny spells, families and friends will be looking for places to escape to.

The National Trust has compiled a list of outdoor activities in Yorkshire where people can go orienteering, hiking, wildlife spotting, bird watching or fossil hunting.

Best things to do outdoors in Yorkshire on a sunny day

Walk through centuries at Fountains Abbey

The walking path is 4.5 miles long where you can explore the abbey, water features and the formal garden designs taking you on a journey through history from 1132 to 1987.

Brimham Rocks boundary walk

This is a circular walk around the boundary of Brimham Rocks where you can explore the panoramic views of the countryside. The path passes through woodland, farmland and moorland.

Crags walk

Visitors can discover a quieter side of Hardcastle Crags with substantial cliffs, waterfalls and beautiful beech woods. The path begins along the edge of a mill dam and follows along the stream.

Cycling at Nostell

Cycling enthusiasts will enjoy this trail where you can explore parts of the estate’s woodland on a 4km figure-of-eight including two bike-only sections, one for novices and the other is for those who have more experience.

Explore Langstrothdale by bike trail

You can discover everything Langstrothdale valley has to offer in the Yorkshire Dales on this cycle route. It will take you through farmland, over bridges, and medieval churches along the River Wharfe.

Fountains Abbey Estate Boundary walk

The route takes you around the boundary of the abbey and offers stunning views of the estate. After immersing yourself in the sights of the hall and deer park, you can walk through the 18th century water garden and past the Abbey.

Malham Tarn family cycle trail

Cyclists can discover the heritage and stunning views of Malham Moor on this family-friendly cycle trail. The circular route follows gravel and grassy tracks and roads through the moors. It is also a great venue for wildlife lovers.

Mill walk (riverside)

This walk is suitable for both children and adults who can find out how the stream changes along the path.

Nunnington Hall walk

This circular walk will take you through Nunnington village and up to Caulkleys Bank, with beautiful views to the north and south, then continuing along the River Rye.

Railway Trail walk

This diverse walk through woods and along the stream and dams with great views along the higher slopes. You can observe the beautiful bluebells in the spring and part of this route follows the heritage railway.

Ravenscar easy cycle loop

This casual cycling route starts and finishes at Ravenscar Visitor Centre, with chances to stop and explore features of the town and continues to be a Second World War radar station. Cyclists can spot birds, butterflies, small mammals and wildflowers.

Roseberry Romp running trail

This is a more challenging running trail with varied terrain but is completely worth it as it offers scenic views around Roseberry Topping.

Upper Wharfedale Ranger Run

Visitors can explore the beautiful Wharfedale Valley on this moderate trail run and the circular route starts by running along the River Wharfe through farmland and small Yorkshire villages, crossing bridges and running past medieval church.

Marsden Moor walk