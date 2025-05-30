There are many places to visit along the Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay coastal walk including historic attractions, cafes, beaches and villages.

The seven-mile coastal route from Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay takes around three to four hours to complete and provides a 360-degree tour of the beautiful Yorkshire coastline and countryside.

The route begins at the famous 199 steps up to St Mary’s Churchyard and along the ruins of Whitby Abbey where you will follow the Cleveland Way signs.

It will also take you through beautiful Saltwick Bay, where you can take a look at the wreckage of the Admiral Von Tromp.

Places to visit along Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay coastal walk

199 steps

This grade I listed structure location between the Old Town and St Mary’s Church have been recorded since at least 1370.

They were made of wood until the 1770s and were known as a measure of the Christian determination of pilgrims who would walk up to Whitby Abbey.

199 steps have been a tourist attraction in recent history as they were mentioned in Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula.

Whitby Abbey

This 7th century Christian monastery that later became a Benedictine abbey and overlooks the North Sea on the East Cliff above Whitby.

The abbey and its possessions were seized by the crown under Henry VIII during the Dissolution of the Monasteries between 1536 and 1545.

Bram Stoker became inspired by the Abbey’s gothic appearance when he stayed in the West Cliff area in 1890.

Saltwick Bay

The coastal walk goes through the picturesque Saltwick Bay that contains the Saltwick Nab alum quarries and is a popular place to go fossil hunting.

Visitors will be able to see the wreckage of the trawler led by Admiral Von Tromp which was first discovered in October 1976. The cause of the shipwreck is still unknown.

Whitby Lighthouse

This lighthouse is operated by Trinity House and is located on Ling Hill, on the coast to the southeast of Whitby, beyond Saltwick Bay.

It was designed by James Walker of civil engineers Messrs and foundations were laid in April 1857 with the construction led by local builder William Falkingbridge.

Coast Cafe Bar

This cafe is nestled between Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay at Northcliffe Holiday Park and easily accessible from the Cinder Track.

It serves home cooked breakfasts, snacks, evening meals and Sunday lunches with local produce.

Dogs are welcome.

Old Coastguard Station

This is a National Trust centre where you can learn all about the coast’s wildlife and geology.

Visitors can explore the area’s unique geology, the impact of the elements and climate change on the coast, local wildlife and smuggling history.

There’s also a ground-floor cafe that serves hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, pastries and sausage rolls, ice cream and a variety of cakes and treats.

Boggle Hole

There are many myths and legends surrounding Boggle Hole and you can reach the small cove via Cleveland Way footpath.

The clifftop path overlooks the most beautiful views of Robin Hood’s Bay.

Some people believed that boggles, also known as hobgoblins, were small mischievous types of goblins that lived in caves along the North Yorkshire coastline.

It was thought that these boggles had magical healing powers, so mothers would bring their sick children to the cove hoping that the boggles would cure them of their ailments.

Raven Hall Hotel

Raven Hall was originally built by Captain William Childs of London, a captain in the King’s Regiment of light Dragoons. He first travelled to Yorkshire with the army.

Captain Childs became the owner of the Alum Works at Ravenscar in 1763 and the hotel itself was opened in 1895 after a significant extension project.