Gulliver's Valley opening day. (Pic credit: Chris Etchells)

Best places in Yorkshire to spend the Easter holidays with the family - including Lightwater Valley and Clifton Park

Yorkshire is littered with beautiful gardens, estates and theme parks to visit over the Easter holidays - here are the best of the bunch, according to TripAdvisor.

By Liana Jacob
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 5:57 pm

Whether you would like to take your family on a relaxing Easter walk or a thrilling adventure day out at a theme park, there is never a shortage of places to visit in Yorkshire.

To inspire you this Easter holiday, we have compiled a list of the best places to go during the upcoming school holidays in Yorkshire, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Aston Spring Farm

This charming farm in Rotherham houses meerkats, rabbits, guinea pigs, reptiles, aviary and many more animals. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 254 reviews.

Photo: Steve Parkin

Photo Sales

2. Saltburn Cliff Tramway

With its stunning coastal views, this venue based in Redcar is very popular and was first founded in 1884. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 696 reviews.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Yorkshire Wildlife Park

This park, based in Doncaster, was built on a former riding school in April 2009 and is now an expansive centre for conservation and welfare with more than 400 animals and more than 70 different species. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 8,432 reviews.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Lightwater Valley

The theme park, based in Ripon, has more than 35 rides and attractions for the family to enjoy - perfect for thrill seekers. It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,407 reviews.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
YorkshireTripAdvisor
Next Page
Page 1 of 3