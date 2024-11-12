Award-winning debt collection agency celebrates 20 years

Established in 2004, Federal Management has grown from a single office to a nationwide operation | Federal Management

Award-winning debt collection agency Federal Management celebrates 20 years at the forefront of the Debt Collection Industry.

November 2024 marks an impressive milestone for Federal Management, the UK’s Premier debt collection agency, as it celebrates 20 years since its incorporation.

Established in 2004, Federal Management has grown from a single office to a nationwide operation that has collected millions of pounds on behalf of both small and large businesses across the UK.

From small enterprises to renowned Premier League Football Clubs, Federal Management has served an impressive array of clients.

Marc Curtis-Smith, Managing Director and Founder of Federal Management, reflected on the agency’s success: “I am immensely proud of what we’ve achieved over the past 20 years.

“Our commitment has always been to provide a highly professional and ethical service that stands as a benchmark within the industry.”

“We have dedicated ourselves to raising the bar for commercial debt collection standards in the UK since we began this journey back in 2004.”

‘Highest standards of debt recovery’

As an FCA-regulated agency, the company’s practices are aligned with the highest standards of ethical debt recovery - which assure businesses that their cases will be handled professionally and sensitively.

Marc Curtis-Smith added: “Debt collection can be a sensitive matter, and we are committed to ensuring that our clients and their customers are treated fairly with the appropriate respect at every stage.

“We believe that debt collection should be done the right way and with integrity, that’s the philosophy we’ve followed since day one.”

Federal Management’s current and past accreditations with ISO:9001, Investors in People, Financial Services College, and the Credit Services Association highlight its commitment to maintaining quality standards and continuous improvement.

They have also had their assistance called upon by various TV production companies and ITV script writers for Coronation Street to ensure Debt Collection scenes on the show were true to life.

Federal Management’s impressive track record is built on the recovery of hundreds of millions of pounds for UK businesses, helping them maintain cash flow, reduce financial risk, and continue their growth trajectories.

Marc Curtis-Smith added: “Our services play a crucial role in supporting business stability and growth.

“Unpaid debts can severely impact a company’s cash flow, particularly for SMEs, which form the backbone of our economy.

“We’re proud to have recovered millions that allow businesses to reinvest, grow, and achieve their ambitions.

“There have been many instances where we have literally saved Companies from going bust by way of collecting what they were owed.”

In 2005, Federal Management launched a new division, Frontline Collections, to meet the growing demand for consumer debt recovery.

Curtis-Smith explained: “Frontline Collections was born out of a desire to meet the needs of smaller businesses and individuals who often felt underserved in the debt recovery space.

“Today, it has grown into a successful operation in its own right, with the same commitment to integrity and professionalism that defines Federal Management.”

‘Constantly evolving’

The company’s emphasis on professionalism and service quality has been central to its success and is a distinguishing factor in its approach to debt recovery.

“We understand that our clients want to recover what’s owed, but they also want to protect their brand and relationships,” Marc Curtis-Smith emphasised.

“Our team works diligently to find a balance between firmness and respect, ensuring that every case is handled professionally and ethically.”

This client-first philosophy has been instrumental in earning Federal Management the trust of prestigious clients from diverse industries.

The company’s staff are trained to navigate complex cases with professionalism, empathy, and a commitment to uphold clients’ values, which has become a hallmark of Federal Management’s approach.

As Federal Management celebrates its 20-year milestone, it remains committed to further raising the bar within the debt collection industry.

With new technologies and changing regulations on the horizon, Federal Management is focused on adapting to these advancements to enhance its services.

“Our industry is constantly evolving, and so are we,” said Marc Curtis-Smith.

“As we look to the future, we are excited to continue setting new standards in debt collection through innovation, continuous improvement, and unwavering dedication to our clients.

“We are constantly seeking out new ways to improve our services as well as bolstering our collection strategies to ensure we maximise results for our clients.”

Marc Curtis-Smith concluded Federal Management’s journey saying: “The last 20 years have been remarkable, and we are incredibly thankful for the trust and loyalty of our clients, partners, and dedicated teams.

“It’s a privilege to play a role in helping businesses overcome financial challenges and reach their goals.