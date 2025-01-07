Two drug ‘chefs’ are among the final four people who have been jailed following the dismantling of an organised crime gang in Yorkshire.

The organised crime group (OCG) peddled drugs and firearms across the north of England and was smashed following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The gang was headed by 39-year-old Carl O'Flaherty, who was jailed for over 17 years in 2023. It began to unravel as part of an investigation called Operation Venetic, the NCA-led UK response to the infiltration and takedown of encrypted communications platform EncroChat.

Four people were jailed on Tuesday (Jan 7) following the investigation into EncroChat, where it was found the group bought large amounts of cocaine and chemicals required to make amphetamine.

Among the final members of the gang to be jailed were Michael Stanislawczuk, 39, also known by his EncroChat handles 'Sizabelarm' and 'Polishshaman', and 38-year-old David Brierley - the man behind EncroChat handle 'Kingchef-uk'.

The drugs and chemicals would be taken to addresses in Leeds and Bradford where the two ‘chefs’ would produce amphetamines and cut the cocaine for onward supply.

Stanislawczuk was jailed for 12 years for his role as a chef, which included an unsuccessful attempt to extract cocaine dissolved in 37 litres of oil, while Brierley was jailed for 12 years and six months.

Safdar Pervez, 57, a taxi driver who moonlighted as a trusted courier for the criminal network and operated under perceived darkness behind his 'Satanicgate' EnroChat handle, was jailed for 11 years for hs role in ferrying large amounts of drugs and tens of thousands of pounds across the North of England.

One of his regular trips was to County Durham to deliver kilos of diluted cocaine to 39-year-old Daryll Hall, one of O'Flaherty's top customers.

Hall was sentenced to 15 years in his absence having absconded before the start of November's trial. NCA officers are continuing to try and locate him so he can be taken into custody.

The drug gang’s operation began to unravel when NCA investigators found a fist-sized bag of cocaine and an EncroChat handset inside the car of ex-footballer Paul Shepherd’s car in April 2020.

His house was searched and officers discovered a Glock pistol, a bolt-action sniper rifle and 213 rounds of ammunition. Shepherd was jailed for over nine years in 2023.

From l-r: Hall, Brierley, Stanislawczuk and Pervez were handed jail terms for their part in a cocaine-supplying conspiracy. The gang dealt in kgs of cocaine. Pictured are the parcels of cocaine found and bundles of cash. Meanwhile, Daryll Hall remains at large, despite being found guilty. | NCA

EncroChat data showed that O'Flaherty had directed Shepherd to store the firearms at his address and move the cocaine found in his car.

The investigation allowed detectives to unearth the group’s business model, which included the amphetamine being produced by "chefs" Stanislawczuk and Brierley on-site at properties in Leeds and Bradford, and high purity cocaine was purchased three kilos at a time for £123,000.

It would then be diluted with cheap chemicals and resold as four kilos for £150,000 to dealers one step down the supply chain, such as Hall.

NCA Operations Manager Nigel Coles said: "Our complex and extensive investigation has brought down every member of this dangerous criminal network, from the mastermind behind the conspiracy to couriers transporting both firearms and drugs across the north of England.

"Lengthy custodial sentences have been given to all the ten members of this organised crime group and the investigation has stopped significant quantities of harmful drugs reaching our communities, together with the seizure of deadly firearms.