A father-of-three who threw rocks and a wheelie bin at riot police guarding a hotel housing asylum seekers has been jailed for two years and four months.

A judge told Sonny Ackerman, 30, he would have received an even longer sentence for his part in the violence outside the Holiday Inn Express, in Rotherham, on August 4, but for his clear learning disability.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told Ackerman: “I have little doubt you’re easily led. I very much doubt you even understood what the disorder was all about.”

But Judge Richardson added: “You knew what you were doing and knew it was wrong.”

Footage shown at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday showed a masked Ackerman throwing a rock at police lines at the height of the disorder outside the hotel, which was housing 240 asylum seekers.

Further video showed the defendant helping to hurl a wheelie bin at the officers trying to push back the rioters.

This happened close to a larger bin, which had been set alight against the fire door of the building.

Judge Richardson heard that Ackerman was on bail for an offence of driving while disqualified at the time of the rioting.

The judge said he had received a report from a neuropsychologist and told the defendant it was clear he had a learning disability and a very low IQ.

The judge said: “This was a disgraceful episode. It shocked the entire country. Those involved were an ignorant mob and they must be punished. You were part of that ignorant mob.”

Sonny Ackerman | SYP

Ackerman, of Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at a previous hearing and appeared in court on Tuesday (Dec 3) via videolink from prison.

He is the latest of more than 70 men who have been jailed after the rioting at the hotel.

The court heard that the residents were trapped on the upper floors of the building as rioters broke in and started the fire in a bin at one of the exits, filling the hotel with smoke.

Staff have described how they barricaded themselves into a safe room, fearing they would die.